Gujarat by-polls: Visavadar and Kadi witness over 54 pc voter turnout

Ahmedabad, June 19 (IANS) Voting for the crucial by-elections in Gujarat’s Visavadar and Kadi Assembly constituencies concluded peacefully on Thursday, with both seats registering over 54 per cent voter turnout, according to the Election Commission of India.

Visavadar logged a turnout of 54.61 per cent, while Kadi followed closely with 54.49 per cent. Final figures may see a slight uptick as data continues to be compiled.

Polling began at 7 AM and continued uninterrupted until 6 PM across 294 booths in each constituency. The exercise was largely incident-free, except for a brief scuffle between BJP and Aam Aadmi Party workers in Viraval village. Police intervened swiftly to defuse the situation.

The bypolls saw a triangular contest between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in both seats. In Visavadar (Junagadh district), the election was necessitated after sitting AAP MLA Bhupendra Bhayani resigned and joined the BJP.

The BJP has now fielded Kirit Patel as its candidate, while the Congress has nominated Nitin Ranpariya, and AAP is represented by Gopal Italia.

The Kadi seat, reserved for Scheduled Castes, fell vacant following the death of BJP MLA Karsan Solanki. BJP’s Rajendra Chavda is in the fray against Congress’s Ramesh Chavda and AAP’s Jagdish Chavda - three candidates sharing the same surname but representing different parties.

To encourage maximum voter participation, authorities declared a public holiday in both constituencies. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 23.

Visavadar, located in Gujarat's Junagadh district, is a predominantly agrarian constituency with a mix of Patidar, Koli, and OBC communities. The region has a rich history in Gujarat's political landscape and was once represented by former Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel.

Traditionally a BJP stronghold, Visavadar witnessed a political shift in 2022 when AAP's Bhupendra Bhayani won the seat, only to resign later and join the BJP, triggering the current by-election.

The seat is closely watched due to its symbolic importance and shifting loyalties, especially among rural voters and small-scale farmers. Kadi, part of Mehsana district, is an SC-reserved constituency with a significant Scheduled Caste population alongside OBC and general category voters.

The constituency has been a BJP bastion for several terms, reflecting the party's strong organisational base in north Gujarat.

The death of BJP MLA Karsan Solanki necessitated the bypoll, which is seen as a test of the BJP's continued influence among Dalit voters amid challenges posed by Congress and AAP.

Urban pockets, industrial workers, and rural communities all play a role in shaping Kadi’s electoral outcomes, making it a politically diverse and competitive seat.

