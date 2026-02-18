Gujarat Budget 2026-27 cover features tribal Goddess Kansari Devi in Warli art form

Gandhinagar, Feb 18 (IANS) The Gujarat government on Wednesday unveiled an eye-catching cover for the 2026-27 state budget, featuring the tribal Goddess Kansari Devi rendered in the traditional Warli art style.

The budget cover was approved by State Finance Minister Kanu Desai, who is set to present the state budget for the fifth consecutive year.

Kansari Devi is venerated among tribal communities in Gujarat as a Goddess of prosperity. Traditionally, she is worshipped during weddings, the first harvest of new crops, and other auspicious household occasions.

“Kansari Devi is considered the tribal equivalent of Mother Annapurna. Her worship ensures abundance, wealth, and happiness. She is the foundational Goddess of prosperity for tribal people, and her blessings are sought for well-being and success,” the state government stated.

Warli art, with a history of approximately 1,200 years, originates from the Warli community in South Gujarat’s Valsad district and neighbouring Thane district in Maharashtra.

The art form is distinguished by white patterns applied using a paste of rice flour and water, traditionally created by women on walls.

The paintings typically depict daily life, community celebrations, agricultural activities, rituals, and nature.

Common motifs include dancing figures, women drawing water, herdsmen, domestic chores, and scenes of worship and festivals. Wild animals, birds, insects, and deities such as Nagadev, Panchora Dev, Indra Dev, Wagh Dev, and Kansari Devi also feature prominently.

In addition to white rice paste, natural pigments such as vermilion, red, black, honey, and charcoal are used to highlight details.

Geometric shapes -- including triangles, circles, and squares -- along with lines, are frequently employed to structure the designs.

“Warli art, despite its long history, faces challenges due to modernisation and changes in tribal life. Featuring it on the budget cover is an effort to preserve this traditional art form and keep it visible in public culture,” an official said.

The Warli artwork on this year’s budget cover was created by Bina Hasmukh Patel, who has contributed to Gujarat’s budget documents for the past four years.

By depicting Kansari Devi through Warli art, the state has combined cultural heritage with official documentation, emphasising both tribal tradition and artistic continuity in Gujarat’s fiscal presentation.

