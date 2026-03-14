Gujarat broadens eligibility for 'Gaumata Poshan Yojana' with new registration cut-off

Gandhinagar, March 14 (IANS) The Gujarat government has expanded the eligibility of its cattle welfare assistance programme by extending the registration deadline for gaushalas (cow shelters) and panjarapoles (animal shelters), a move expected to bring more than 100 additional institutions under the scheme from the next financial year.

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The decision extends the eligibility for the 'Mukhyamantri Gaumata Poshan Yojana' to all gaushalas and panjarapoles registered under the Public Trust Act until June 30, 2025.

The revised eligibility will come into effect from April 1, 2026.

Announcing the decision on Saturday, Animal Husbandry and Cow Breeding Minister Jitu Vaghani said the change was made after several organisations requested that institutions registered after the earlier cut-off date be allowed to access the assistance provided under the scheme.

“Significant amendments have been made in the eligibility rules for receiving assistance under the Mukhyamantri Gaumata Poshan Yojana so that more panjarapoles and gaushalas of the state can be covered under the scheme,” Vaghani said.

Under the programme, gaushalas and panjarapoles receive financial assistance of Rs 30 per animal per day to support the upkeep of cattle.

The scheme was announced in the financial year 2022–23 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ambaji in Gujarat.

According to the minister, from 2022–23 until September 2025 the state has disbursed a total of Rs 1,364 crore to support more than 4.50 lakh animals maintained by over 1,600 institutions across Gujarat.

Previously, only institutions registered under the Public Trust Act before March 31, 2022, were eligible for the assistance.

Organisations that registered after that date, including several that began operations in later financial years, were not able to receive support, prompting representations to the state government.

With the revised deadline extending eligibility to institutions registered, around 100 additional gaushalas and panjarapoles are expected to qualify for the scheme.

The government estimates that this expansion will lead to approximately Rs 10 crore in additional financial assistance for cattle maintained by these organisations.

Vaghani said the decision reflects the government’s intention to support organisations engaged in caring for cattle.

“The objective of the state government to provide financial strength to the charitable work of animal care carried out by gaushalas and panjarapoles has been fulfilled in the true sense through this decision,” he said.

--IANS

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