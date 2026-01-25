Gujarat: Botad district wins national award for robotics-based voter awareness initiative

Gandhinagar, Jan 25 (IANS) Gujarat’s Botad district has received national recognition for a technology-driven voter awareness initiative, becoming the only district from the state to be honoured under the “Innovative Voter Awareness Initiatives” category at the 16th National Voters’ Day ceremony held on Sunday.

Read More

The award was conferred in New Delhi by President Droupadi Murmu and was accepted by Botad District Collector and District Magistrate Jinsi Roy.

The award recognises the BOTRON initiative, a robotics-based voter education programme implemented by the Botad district administration. According to officials, the initiative marks the first structured and systematic use of robotics for voter awareness within India’s electoral framework.

The concept, planning, execution and monitoring of the programme were undertaken at the district level under the supervision of the Collector.

BOTRON was developed to deliver voter-related information in a clear, uniform and unbiased manner, using technology to improve outreach and engagement.

The robot was programmed with content approved by the Election Commission of India, including information on voter registration procedures, correction of electoral rolls, ethical voting practices and election schedules.

District officials said the content was designed to ensure accuracy and consistency while avoiding misinformation.

The robotic units were deployed at high-footfall public locations across the Botad district to maximise reach.

According to the administration, BOTRON was showcased at various public places where citizens could easily interact with it and receive essential electoral information.

The district administration stated that the initiative helped supplement conventional awareness campaigns and reduced reliance on manpower-intensive outreach methods.

Jinsi Roy said the initiative aimed to use emerging technology to make voter education more accessible and engaging, particularly for young and first-time voters.

Officials involved in the programme said that the Collector conducted regular reviews of BOTRON’s field performance and assessed feedback received from citizens.

They noted that the initiative generated notable interest among youth, urban residents and first-time voters, contributing to improved awareness about electoral processes.

Election authorities have observed that the BOTRON initiative demonstrates how administrative leadership at the district level, combined with appropriate use of modern technology, can strengthen voter education efforts.

With the national award, the Botad model is expected to be referred to as a replicable example for other districts exploring technology-based voter awareness initiatives.

--IANS

ysm/mr/dan