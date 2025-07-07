Gujarat: Bomb threat at Veraval court; premises evacuated, no explosives found

Gandhinagar, July 7 (IANS) A bomb threat email sent to the Veraval Court in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district triggered a major security scare today. The threat, addressed to District Judge Vikram Singh Gohil, claimed that a bomb had been planted on the court premises.

In response, security agencies swung into action, evacuating the building and launching a thorough search operation. Soon after the judge received the email, local police and bomb disposal squads, along with a dog squad, were rushed to the scene.

The court complex was quickly cleared, with lawyers, staff, and litigants gathered outside as panic gripped the area. The bomb squad conducted an extensive sweep of the premises but found no explosive devices or suspicious materials. However, the threat caused a considerable commotion and disrupted court proceedings for the day.

Authorities have launched a cyber investigation to trace the origin of the email and determine whether the threat is part of a coordinated effort to spread panic across the state.

Meanwhile, police presence in and around the Veraval court has been intensified, and security protocols have been strengthened. No official statement has yet confirmed whether the threats across different cities are connected. However, state intelligence agencies are actively coordinating to assess the larger threat landscape.

In 2025, Gujarat witnessed a troubling surge in bomb threat emails targeting courts, schools, hotels, and government offices across multiple cities. Though all turned out to be hoaxes, they caused widespread panic, disrupted public life, and stretched the state’s emergency response systems.

The wave began in early June when the Gujarat High Court received a threatening email, prompting immediate evacuation and deployment of bomb squads. Around the same time, schools in Ahmedabad and Vadodara received similar threats.

On June 3, an Ahmedabad school was targeted by an email allegedly sent in protest of police inaction in a rape and dowry case.

On June 9, the Gujarat High Court received another threat, followed by the Rajkot District & Sessions Court on June 24, both prompting full-scale security operations.

Vadodara emerged as a major hotspot, with a series of hoax threats beginning in late June. Schools such as Navrachana, Cygnus World, and D R Amin Memorial were evacuated multiple times between June 23 and July 5 after emails claimed bombs were planted on their premises.

Even prominent hotels like Lords Revival were not spared. In total, Vadodara alone faced at least nine such threats in less than two months. The emails often referenced explosive materials like RDX and were traced to IP addresses from across India and even abroad, including Europe and Central Asia.

--IANS

