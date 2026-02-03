Gujarat: Boat carrying commuters overturns in Mahisagar river, all passengers rescued

Vadodara, Feb 3 (IANS) More than eight passengers were rescued after a boat carrying daily commuters capsized in the Mahisagar river near Padra in Vadodara district pf Gujarat on Tuesday morning, narrowly averting a major tragedy, officials said.

Read More

The passengers had boarded a small private boat from the Padra side and were travelling towards Gambhira when the incident occurred midstream.

Preliminary information suggests that the boat lost balance, possibly due to a strong current, causing it to overturn and throw all those on board into the river.

Panic ensued as the passengers struggled in the water and shouted for help. Local boatmen, swimmers and residents present nearby immediately rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation. Their prompt action ensured that all passengers were pulled out of the river safely.

“The boat suddenly tilted and overturned. Everyone fell into the water at once. We jumped in immediately and managed to rescue them,” said a local eyewitness who took part in the operation.

Police officials confirmed that no casualties were reported in the incident, although the exact number of passengers on board is still being verified.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the risks faced by commuters following the closure of the Gambhira bridge, a crucial link between Padra in Vadodara district and parts of Anand district.

The bridge was shut after sustaining structural damage, forcing residents to take a long detour of nearly 50 to 60 km. To avoid the extended travel, many villagers, labourers and daily commuters have been relying on private boats to cross the Mahisagar River, despite the inherent dangers.

“The bridge has been closed for months. Crossing the river by boat is the only practical option for reaching work and nearby villages,” said a local commuter, while another resident described the arrangement as unsafe but unavoidable.

After the incident, local authorities urged people to exercise caution and avoid unauthorised or overloaded boats, warning that such crossings pose serious risks until safer alternative arrangements are put in place.

--IANS

mys/skp