Gujarat: BJP urges cadre to take ‘report card’ to voters ahead of local polls (Lead)

Gandhinagar, March 23 (IANS) The Gujarat unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday asked its cadre to intensify booth-level outreach and carry the government’s “report card” to voters ahead of forthcoming local body elections.

Read More

The meeting, held at the party’s state headquarters in Gandhinagar, was chaired by state president Jagdish Vishwakarma and attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and general secretary (organisation) Ratnakarji, among other leaders.

Addressing party workers, Vishwakarma emphasised the importance of grassroots organisation.

“Activity up to the booth level is the secret of BJP’s invincible strength,” he said, urging workers to engage with the public through “contact, dialogue and coordination” while presenting the party’s work across all sections of society.

He added that the BJP “has never retreated from its ideological commitment” and described the organisation as rooted in principles of public service and integral humanism.

Marking Martyrs’ Day, he paid tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “setting a new record by providing continuous leadership for 8,931 days, the longest in the history of Indian democracy”.

Referring to policy decisions, he said: “After the abrogation of Article 370 and the construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, we are now moving towards a Uniform Civil Code. The Prime Minister had eliminated casteism, dynastic politics and corruption from the country and established the politics of development."

Vishwakarma also highlighted welfare schemes and economic initiatives, stating that programmes such as Ayushman Bharat, Ujjwala Yojana and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi had improved lives, and that "India was emerging as a global hub across sectors including agriculture and the digital economy".

"Gujarat continued to advance under the leadership of the Chief Minister, citing initiatives such as a Rs 10,000 crore relief package for farmers, the Kisan Suryoday Yojana, and progress in higher education and infrastructure," he said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the country was progressing despite global uncertainty.

“Even in a situation of global instability, the country is continuously progressing under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said, adding that “more than 75,000 Indians were safely brought back to the country during global war-like situations”.

He described the BJP as a disciplined organisation focused on cadre development and appealed to citizens to avoid misinformation, stating, “Citizens should stay away from any kind of rumours and not be misled,” particularly in relation to petrol and diesel.

Deputy Chief Minister Sanghavi said the Prime Minister had positioned both the state and the country prominently at the global level.

He urged workers to ensure that government decisions reached the public, saying, “Take the pro-people decisions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to every citizen.”

He added that Gujarat could soon become the second state to implement a Uniform Civil Code and called for a collective effort to secure improved results in the upcoming local body polls.

--IANS

mys/dan