Gujarat: BJP reconstitutes units in Dahod, Anand and Junagadh ahead of local polls

Gandhinagar, Jan 26 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up its organisational preparations in Gujarat ahead of the forthcoming local body elections by announcing new district- and city-level leadership teams for Dahod, Anand, and Junagadh city.

The appointments, announced on Monday, form part of a phased restructuring exercise aimed at consolidating the party’s grassroots network across the state.

Party sources said the changes were made under the guidance of the BJP’s Gujarat state leadership, following the completion of organisational formations at the national and state levels.

The latest round of appointments underscores the party’s focus on strengthening its lower-tier units in view of the upcoming elections to municipal corporations, municipalities, taluka panchayats and district panchayats.

In Junagadh city, the BJP has put in place a detailed organisational framework with the appointment of three general secretaries, eight vice-presidents and eight ministers, along with office-bearers for various party wings.

The Dahod district unit has been reconstituted with eight vice-presidents, three general secretaries and eight ministers, while Anand district has also been assigned a new team comprising eight vice-presidents, three general secretaries and eight ministers, in addition to appointments across different wings.

A party spokesperson said the announcements marked the first phase of the organisational revamp and indicated that leadership teams for the remaining districts and urban units would be unveiled in stages over the coming days.

“The BJP begins preparations for elections well in advance, and this organisational exercise is part of that ongoing process,” the spokesperson said.

The developments follow a recent meeting in New Delhi involving Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and state BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma with the party’s national leadership.

Discussions are understood to have centred on political strategy, organisational preparedness and forthcoming electoral challenges.

The BJP has also carried out a broader reorganisation of its Gujarat state unit, appointing 35 new office-bearers, including vice-presidents, general secretaries and wing presidents, in December last year to enhance internal coordination ahead of the local body polls.

