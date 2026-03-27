Gujarat BJP leaders welcome Centre's move to cut fuel duty by Rs 10 per litre

Gandhinagar, March 27 (IANS) The Gujarat government has welcomed the central government's move to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre.

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Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said, “Today, when there has been a sharp rise in crude oil prices at the global level, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again demonstrated his sensitivity towards the people of the country by prioritising the welfare of citizens above all else.”

He further noted, “The Central Government has made a significant reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel, which reflects Modi's unwavering commitment to protecting every Indian from the situation of global instability."

Patel also thanked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, stating that the decision had been implemented promptly. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said the reduction would provide relief to consumers.

“Amid the West Asia crisis, the reduction of Rs 10 per litre in central excise duty on petrol and diesel is a decision that provides significant relief to the common people,” he said.

He added, “This step by Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflects his commitment to protecting citizens from the impact of rising prices,” and stated that “in every challenging time, Modi’s decisive leadership has provided the country with security, stability, and confidence.”

Officials said the excise duty cut forms part of a broader policy response that includes measures such as adjustments to export duties on petroleum products to prioritise domestic supply.

The Union government on Friday reduced central excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre, as a measure to cushion consumers from rising global crude oil prices linked to the ongoing West Asia crisis and disruptions in energy supply chains.

The duty reduction lowers the levy on petrol from Rs 13 to Rs 3 per litre and effectively removes it on diesel.

The move comes amid heightened volatility in international oil markets, including pressures on key transit routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, which have contributed to elevated crude prices.

--IANS

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