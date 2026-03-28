Gujarat: BJP focuses on booth-level micro-planning ahead of local elections

Vadodara/Surat, March 28 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun preparations for the upcoming local self-government elections in Gujarat with a focus on strengthening its booth-level organisation, as senior leaders held a series of zonal meetings on Saturday.

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At a meeting of South Zone office bearers in Surat, BJP state president Jagdish Vishwakarma outlined a strategy centred on building a “strong and well-planned organisational structure” down to individual booths and households.

The meeting was attended by Union Jal Shakti Minister C. R. Paatil, state general secretary Prashant Korat, state election management committee convener Gordhan Zadafia, along with district and city-level office-bearers and party leaders from across the zone.

According to the party leaders, Vishwakarma called on workers to ensure that information about public welfare initiatives undertaken by the BJP-led central and state governments is available.

"The work carried out by locally elected representatives reaches every household," they said.

Patil, Korat and Zadafia also addressed the gathering and offered organisational guidance to party workers.

A similar emphasis on grassroots mobilisation was seen at a Central Zone meeting held in Vadodara under Vishwakarma’s chairmanship.

The meeting was attended by state general secretary Hitendrasinh Chouhan, Zadafia, state election management committee member Jaswantsinh Bhabhor, and party office bearers, Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly and other leaders from districts and cities in the zone.

At the Vadodara meeting, Vishwakarma urged workers to maintain continuous contact with the public through outreach and travel, and to communicate what he described as the government’s “nation-oriented and public welfare works".

He described booth-level workers as the party’s “greatest strength” and called for micro-planning at each booth to ensure a “strong and robust organisational structure” ahead of the elections.

Zadafia also addressed the meeting, elaborating on various aspects of election management.

Both meetings were part of a broader effort by the party to coordinate its organisational strategy across regions in the run-up to the local body polls.

--IANS

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