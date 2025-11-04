Gujarat BJP chief Vishwakarma pledges support to farmers in Surendranagar

Surendranagar (Gujarat), Nov 4 (IANS) A grand felicitation ceremony was held on Tuesday in Gujarat's Surendranagar, to welcome the newly appointed State BJP President Jagdish Vishwakarma.

The event saw participation from BJP workers across the district, who extended a warm and heartfelt reception to the State party President, including a vibrant bike rally, leading up to the venue.

The ceremony was inaugurated with welcoming remarks by district president Hitendrasingh Chauhan, and workers from every booth in the district, especially farmers, were present to greet the newly appointed leader.

Before addressing the gathering, Jagdish Vishwakarma paid respects to saints and spiritual leaders and personally met farmers affected by unseasonal rainfall in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, he expressed solidarity with the farming community, highlighting the support they receive from the BJP government and said: "When I met a 70-year-old farmer today, he said that no party president has ever come to their field, placed a hand on their shoulder, and reassured them that the government stands with them. BJP is the first party to offer this kind of support."

Vishwakarma emphasised the state government's efforts to mitigate losses caused by untimely rains and spoke of the success of schemes under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which have enabled farmers to increase their crop yield.

He also credited local leadership and engineers for efforts such as delivering water to Saurashtra and supporting Gujarat's farmers and craftsmen.

Taking aim at opposition parties, he remarked: "Many have suddenly claimed to be saviours of farmers. Those who failed to manage Delhi and Punjab are now trying to disrupt Gujarat's peace. Gujarat's farmers will never forgive such attempts. Unlike other parties that need to bring outsiders to gatherings, our workers come in huge numbers on their own."

He also criticised Congress leaders for misleading the public and urged them not to disturb the peace of Gujarat's citizens, reaffirming the trust of the people in Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The programme also witnessed the presence of senior BJP leaders, including Ministers Kuvarji Bavliya, Darshana Vaghela, MP Chundu Shihora, Deputy State President Varsha Doshi, former Minister IK Jadeja, and many others from both district and state-level leadership.

The ceremony concluded with Jagdish Vishwakarma providing guidance to party workers and reinforcing the BJP's commitment to farmers, small traders and craftsmen.

--IANS

janvi/khz