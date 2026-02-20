Gujarat: BJP chief Nitin Nabin asks MPs, MLAs to expand welfare outreach in constituencies

Ahmedabad, Feb 20 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Friday called on party MPs and MLAs in Gujarat to strengthen public outreach and ensure structured implementation of welfare schemes through micro-management.

The meeting in Ahmedabad was attended by National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state president Jagdish Vishwakarma, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Union Minister and former state president C.R. Paatil, and party MPs and MLAs.

Recalling his earlier organisational visits to Gujarat during his tenure in the youth wing, Nabin said, “For many years, the functioning of Gujarat BJP has been well-organised, time-bound and exemplary.”

Referring to the philosophy of Antyodaya propounded by Deendayal Upadhyaya and the vision of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” associated with Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, he said the work culture developed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi “is strengthening India economically at the international level”.

He said that during 2012–13 the country’s youth were “disheartened and in depression” over the prevailing situation, adding: “At that time, PM Narendra Modi entered national politics, ushered in good governance, created a positive atmosphere and instilled confidence among the youth, and politics centred on transparency and development began.”

Stating that “reaching great heights is difficult and sustaining that position is equally challenging”, Nabin said the BJP enjoyed public support because of its strong leadership, clear policies and politics of development.

He advised MPs and MLAs to make public engagement more strong, effective and impactful, to expand the reach of central and state welfare schemes in their constituencies, to use social media effectively and to ensure systematic arrangements through micro-management.

Chief Minister Patel said that under the leadership of Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP’s support base had expanded.

Referring to the recently presented Union Budget, he said: "It was based on three duties and that the state budget had followed the same direction by keeping the four pillars of GYAN -- the poor, youth, farmers and women -- at the centre.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every scheme places the poor and the middle class at the centre. Gujarat has become the growth engine of the country," Patel said.

He added, “Following the path of financial discipline shown by Narendra Modi, the Gujarat government is moving forward on the path of holistic development."

Vishwakarma described Nabin’s first visit to Gujarat after becoming national president as “not merely a formal tour, but a remarkable confluence of Bihar’s intellectual depth and Gujarat’s progressive development vision”.

He said, “Gujarat has proved that achievements can be secured through strong organisation and firm resolve, while Bihar has shown the path of transformation through patience and commitment.”

Recalling a remark made by PM Modi at the party’s Delhi headquarters -- “In the organisation, Nitin Nabin is my boss and I am an ordinary worker” — Vishwakarma said, “It was a living example of the BJP’s great tradition where even an ordinary worker can attain the highest position through dedication and hard work”.

He also reviewed the party’s electoral journey, referring to its rise from two Lok Sabha seats in 1984 to 303 seats, and in Gujarat from 11 Assembly seats in 1984 to 156 in 2022, and said the BJP regarded politics “not merely as power, but as a path of service, resolve and values”, with development, transparency and national interest placed first.

Sanghavi said it was his privilege to have worked with Nabin in the youth wing.

“It is a matter of pride that a leader who worked extensively in the Yuva Morcha has become national president,” he said, adding, “Nabin is a millennial president who has witnessed the country’s journey from radio to AI.”

--IANS

mys/pgh