Gujarat BJP chief inaugurates Rs 97 crore-worth civic projects in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, March 5 (IANS) Development projects worth Rs 97.36 crore in the Nikol area of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, were inaugurated and their foundation stones laid on Thursday, with a newly built 30-bed hospital among the key facilities unveiled during the programme.

The event took place at the Viratnagar Community Health Centre in the eastern zone of the city and was presided over by Gujarat BJP president and Nikol MLA Jagdish Vishwakarma.

A total of 31 different projects have been undertaken under the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

Addressing the gathering, Vishwakarma said the development model promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that benefits are reaching people across different sections of society.

“The politics of development that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given to the country is ensuring that the fruits of development are reaching even the last person in society,” he said.

He also criticised Congress, stating that the party made promises during elections but did not complete projects.

“Congress makes promises only during elections to secure votes. For 75 years, people received only assurances. The BJP not only lays the foundation stones of projects but also inaugurates them after completion,” Vishwakarma said.

Among the projects highlighted during the event was a 30-bed hospital constructed at a cost of more than Rs 10.91 crore. Vishwakarma said the facility had been completed within 15 months and offers the services of 11 super-speciality doctors.

The hospital provides 43 types of diagnostic tests free of charge and includes sonography and X-ray facilities.

Referring to development works in the constituency, Vishwakarma said projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore had been carried out in the Nikol area since he began serving as its MLA.

He cited infrastructure and public space developments such as Vishwakarma Bridge, Laxman Bridge, Shabari Vatika, Lav-Kush Lake and Shree Ram Party Plot as among the major projects completed in the area in recent years.

He also announced that construction of a modern e-library in Viratnagar would begin soon.

Vishwakarma said the state government was planning an advanced hospital for the eastern part of Ahmedabad at an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore. "The municipal corporation had already allocated Rs 50 crore for the project in the current budget," he said.

He further said that work on the Kharicut canal project in the eastern area had been completed at a cost of around Rs 1,200 crore.

"More than 450 government schemes are benefiting every section of society. Elected representatives and party workers work continuously to address public issues and for the welfare of the people," he said.

