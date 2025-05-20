Gujarat: Bhuj prepares grand welcome for PM Modi with 1,000-meter Tricolour

Bhuj, May 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a public address in Bhuj on May 26. With elaborate arrangements in full swing, the district administration and local BJP unit are sparing no effort to make the visit a grand affair, marked by a striking visual, a 1,000-meter-long Tricolour set to line the Prime Minister’s arrival route.

The visit comes on the heels of the successful Operation Sindoor, a point of pride discussed during a key preparatory meeting at Kutch Kamalam.

The meeting brought together heavyweight party leaders, including Kutch District BJP President Devjibhai Varchand, Gujarat Minister-in-Charge Praful Panseria, and State BJP General Secretary and MP Vinodbhai Chavda.

Calling for an "all hands on deck" approach, District President Devji Varchand emphasised intensive mobilisation efforts across all mandals and district panchayat levels. He announced that the BJP Mahila Morcha will adopt a special dress code for the event, while the Yuva Morcha has planned a series of youth-centric programs to energise the gathering. Every wing of the party, he said, is playing a role in preparing a fitting welcome for the Prime Minister.

Vinod Chavda detailed the range of activities planned in the lead-up to the rally. In addition to the massive Tricolour, Bhuj will host a large-scale cleanliness campaign, patriotic murals, and cultural events designed to stir national pride.

“The idea is to make this not just a political event but a people’s celebration of the nation,” he said. Minister Prafullal Panseria lauded the synergy between the government machinery and the party cadre. He positioned PM Modi’s visit as a tribute to national service and a moment to honour the bravery of Indian soldiers, referencing recent military achievements.

To ensure a strong turnout, BJP MLAs have been directed to coordinate closely with taluka- and city-level officials. Special efforts are being made to organise transportation and accommodations for attendees from across the district.

--IANS

janvi/dan