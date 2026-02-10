Gujarat: Bhavnath Mahashivratri Fair in Junagadh to commence tomorrow

Junagadh, Feb 10 (IANS) The annual Mahashivratri Fair at Bhavnath, located in the foothills of Girnar in Gujarat's Junagadh, will begin formally on Wednesday with the traditional hoisting of the flag at the Bhavnath temple, officials said on Tuesday.

The five-day religious event, which draws thousands of devotees, sadhus and tourists each year, will be held amid extensive administrative arrangements aimed at ensuring orderly conduct and adequate facilities for pilgrims.

The fair is a significant religious gathering associated with Shaivite traditions and is marked by the presence of ascetics and saints from various akhadas across the country.

A ceremonial entry of sadhus and saints is scheduled on the opening day in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

Preparations for the fair have been undertaken by the Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board in coordination with the district administration, under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the Deputy Chief Minister.

For the first time, a 'Damru Yatra' has been included in the programme to reflect the spiritual and cultural traditions associated with Lord Shiva.

The procession will take place on February 11, beginning at 7 p.m. from the Bhavnath entrance gate and proceeding along the nearly 400-metre route to the Bhavnath temple.

Girls from different communities will carry the sacred kalash as part of the welcome ceremony for the saints.

The procession will conclude with a Maha Aarti at the temple premises.

Accommodation arrangements have been made for pilgrims staying overnight.

A German dome with a capacity of 800 to 850 devotees has been set up over an area of about 2,000 square metres.

The facility includes 700 beds and 150 floor bedding arrangements.

Supporting services such as 24-hour housekeeping, medical assistance, mobile charging points and separate luggage racks have also been provided.

To manage vehicular movement and reduce congestion near the fair area, parking facilities have been developed at 25 locations, including Uparkot, Panjrapole and near the Vagheshwari temple.

Each parking site is equipped with CCTV cameras, drinking water and toilet facilities, along with floodlights and round-the-clock police deployment.

Free rickshaw services have been arranged from parking points to the fair area for persons with disabilities.

The Bhavnath fair area and surrounding routes have been decorated with a Lord Shiva theme.

Floral decoration has been carried out at the Bhavnath temple, while lighting arrangements have been installed along the procession routes, at akhadas, Damodar Kund and six main entry gates.

Six designated selfie points have also been set up.

Additional arrangements include 140 drinking water points, 28 medical counters, 10 bottle-crusher machines for waste management, 118 temporary toilets and six mobile toilets.

The local administration has also made provisions for cultural programmes, a light-and-sound show, barricading, and security.

The royal procession of sadhus and the ceremonial royal bath at Mrugi Kund on the night of Mahashivratri will remain key events during the fair.

--IANS

mys/khz