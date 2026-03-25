Gujarat Assembly passes amendment to Clinical Establishments Bill to simplify registration process

Gandhinagar, March 25 (IANS) The Gujarat Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed the Gujarat Clinical Establishment (Registration and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill-2026 without opposition, a move aimed at simplifying the registration and regulation process for medical institutions across the state.

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Speaking on the bill in the House, Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said the amendments are intended to maintain the quality of healthcare services while protecting citizens from fraudulent practices.

“The quality of healthcare services will be maintained, and citizens will be protected from fraud,” he said.

The amendments remove the fixed deadline of April 30, 2026, for registration of medical establishments, allowing the state government to set registration timelines through official notifications as required.

Institutions are required to complete registration within the period prescribed by the government.

Explaining the background of the legislation, Pansheriya noted that the original Gujarat Clinical Establishment Act, formulated in 2021 and implemented from September 13, 2022, was designed to provide legal backing to qualified doctors and regulate diagnosis and practice by unqualified individuals.

Under the act, registration is mandatory for all medical establishments, ranging from small clinics to multi-speciality hospitals and laboratories.

As of March 20, approximately 41,000 provisional and 2,000 permanent registrations had been completed in the state.

To ease the process, the amendments include changes to the registration timeline and provisional registration provisions.

Section 9 now allows institutions to apply for registration within any period specified by official notification, reducing the need for repeated legal amendments.

Section 18 stipulates that provisional registration will only end after the deadline set by the government through notification, replacing the earlier fixed cut-off of September 12, 2026.

Pansheriya highlighted that the amendments provide administrative simplicity without creating legal complications.

He added that failure to comply with the registration requirements could attract penalties ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs lakh, including possible cancellation of registration.

Provisions for punitive action against establishments that miss the registration deadline have also been included.

“The state government’s approach will ensure that healthcare services remain of high quality and that citizens are protected from exploitation,” the minister said.

The bill’s passage is expected to facilitate smoother regulation of medical institutions in Gujarat while providing legal clarity for qualified practitioners.

--IANS

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