Gujarat Assembly clears Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2025 to strengthen ease of doing business

Gandhinagar, Sep 9 (IANS) The Gujarat Assembly has passed the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2025, a key reform aimed at making governance more transparent, reducing compliance burdens, and boosting both “Ease of Doing Business” and “Ease of Living.”

Introduced by Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput, the Bill seeks to amend 516 provisions across 11 laws under six departments, with a focus on decriminalising minor offences, replacing fines with monetary penalties, and cutting judicial delays.

The state government said the reform will particularly benefit MSMEs and startups by removing the fear of criminal prosecution for small lapses, while promoting trust-based, pro-people governance. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel described the legislation as a step towards “quantum change” rather than incremental reforms, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Maximum Governance, Minimum Government.

The move is also in line with the Centre’s Jan Vishwas Act and Jan Vishwas Bill 2.0, under which more than 40,000 compliances have been scrapped nationwide.

According to Minister Rajput, the Bill modernises outdated laws, encourages business empowerment, and reduces unnecessary burden on citizens. It also marks Gujarat as the state with the highest number of legal provisions decriminalised under such legislation.

The Bill was passed by majority vote after discussions in the Assembly, with both ruling and opposition members sharing their views. Gujarat has consistently ranked among the top states in India for ease of doing business, driven by proactive policy reforms, digitisation, and investor-friendly governance.

The state has simplified approvals through single-window clearance systems, reduced compliance burdens, and introduced transparent land allotment policies via GIDC’s industrial estates.

With robust infrastructure—world-class ports, dedicated freight corridors, reliable power supply, and strong road connectivity—businesses benefit from lower logistics costs and faster turnaround times.

Gujarat has also encouraged startups and MSMEs with sector-specific incentives and has been rated a “Best Performer” in the DPIIT States’ Startup Ranking.

Backed by political stability and quick decision-making, the government actively engages with industries through summits like Vibrant Gujarat, making the state a preferred destination for both domestic and global investors.

--IANS

janvi/dan