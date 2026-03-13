Gujarat approves Rs 1,423 crore Phase‑2 project to tackle flooding in Saurashtra's low-lying areas

Porbandar/Junagadh, March 13 (IANS) The Gujarat government has granted administrative approval for a Phase-2 project worth Rs 1,423.4 crore to provide a permanent solution to flooding in the Ghed (low-lying) areas of Saurashtra region, officials said on Friday.

Read More

The project aims to safeguard agricultural land and improve water management in Sorathi Ghed and Barada Ghed regions, which face heavy waterlogging during the monsoon.

"The project will benefit farmers across six talukas in the Ghed area. Under Phase-1, administrative approval for works worth Rs 139.42 crore was granted in April last year, and those works are currently in progress. Phase-1 comprises 17 development works, while Phase-2 includes 12, all planned for completion over the next two years," State Water Resources and Supply Minister Ishwarsinh Patel said.

The total cost of works under Phase-1 and Phase-2 is estimated at Rs 1,534.19 crore, with Rs 1,184.18 crore allocated for Sorathi Ghed and Rs 350.01 crore for Barada Ghed.

The project will involve river and canal desilting, clearing shrubs and trees obstructing water flow, removal of old check dams, and construction of new drainage and water regulation structures.

Minister Patel added, "The works under Phase-2 have been reviewed by IIT Gandhinagar based on the consultant's report. The plan includes bank protection, desilting of rivers, canals, rejuvenation of blocked waterways, construction of water divide structures where required, and upgrading tidal regulators to increase water drainage capacity. Existing reservoirs and tidal regulators will be deepened and widened to enhance water storage and prevent wastage."

The Ghed area covers parts of Junagadh and Porbandar districts, including Keshod, Manavadar, Mangrol, Porbandar, Ranavav, and Kutiyana talukas.

Sorathi Ghed spans Junagadh and Porbandar, while Barada Ghed lies in Porbandar district.

The region is formed by the delta of rivers, including Bhadar, Ozat, Madhuvanti, and Minsar.

Due to flat river mouths without defined banks, floodwaters spread across the area during the four-to-five months of the monsoon, leaving villages isolated and farmland waterlogged.

"During the monsoon, heavy rainwater accumulates across the entire area, making cultivation difficult," Minister Patel said.

He also added, "Outside the monsoon, irrigation becomes challenging, and delayed sowing reduces crop yields. Soil salinity and erosion also increase due to seawater intrusion and floodwater runoff."

The Minister credited the efforts of Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, State Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia, and local BJP MLAs for facilitating the project.

"Continuous coordination between Central and state representatives has ensured that a permanent solution to flooding in the Ghed areas is now underway, which will greatly benefit farmers and residents," he added.

Phase-1 of the project involves desilting rivers and canals, clearing obstructive vegetation, and removing structures that block water flow.

At present, three works are in progress in Sorathi Ghed of Junagadh, seven in Sorathi Ghed of Porbandar, and seven in Barada Ghed, making a total of 17 works, all of which are planned for completion before this year's monsoon season.

--IANS

mys/khz