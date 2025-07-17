Gujarat approves eco-friendly Tehsil panchayat offices in 11 districts

Gandhinagar, July 17 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has approved the construction of new Tehsil Panchayat offices in 11 tehsils across the state, aiming to strengthen local governance infrastructure with a focus on sustainability and public convenience.

These new offices will feature solar rooftop systems and rainwater harvesting structures, aligning with the Centre’s 'Catch the Rain' campaign and the state's green energy goals. The new buildings will be set up in tehsils across Dang, Ahmedabad, Kheda, Chhota Udepur, Patan, Banaskantha, Bhavnagar, Amreli, Gir Somnath, Mahisagar, and Rajkot districts, with a sanctioned budget of Rs 12.45 crore.

Additionally, Rs 20.55 crore has been allocated for the ongoing construction of panchayat offices in six other tehsils, including Lathi, Kunkavav, Veraval, Deesa, Mahuva, and Gandhinagar.

Currently, Gujarat has 211 tehsil panchayat offices. Of these, 104 already use solar rooftop systems, with installations underway in another 27. Rainwater harvesting systems are operational in 31 offices.

The 2025–26 state budget has earmarked Rs 65 crore to modernise and expand tehsil and district panchayat infrastructure.

The Panchayat and Rural Development Department has issued formal guidelines for the new constructions, emphasising adherence to safety standards and the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA) norms.

The initiative is expected to boost administrative efficiency, reduce electricity costs, and enhance public service delivery at the grassroots level.

Tehsil panchayats in Gujarat serve as key administrative units in the state's three-tier Panchayati Raj system, working between the village (gram) and district (zilla) levels.

They are responsible for implementing rural development schemes, managing local infrastructure like roads, water supply, and sanitation, overseeing health and education services in rural areas, and coordinating welfare programs.

These bodies also facilitate public grievance redressal and ensure government benefits reach the grassroots. Their role is crucial in strengthening decentralised governance and improving the delivery of essential services in Gujarat's rural and semi-rural regions.

