Gujarat: Ankleshwar airstrip phase 2 tender floated

Bharuch, Nov 4 (IANS) The Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department’s Bharuch Division has invited bids for Phase 2 of the Ankleshwar Airstrip development project, estimated at Rs 76.12 crore.

The upcoming phase, set to be completed within 18 months, aims to strengthen and expand the existing airstrip and its surrounding infrastructure.

Following the successful completion of Phase 1 earlier this year, which included the construction of the main airstrip, the new phase focuses on large-scale earthwork, road building, drainage, lighting, and safety installations.

According to officials, the airstrip surface will undergo multi-layered reinforcement, including stone and bituminous concrete, to ensure durability and a smoother runway finish.

Advanced drainage systems, such as underground drains, culverts, and stormwater channels, will be installed to prevent flooding and enhance long-term stability.

In keeping with eco-friendly engineering practices, biodegradable growth media and vegetation-support materials will be used to control soil erosion. This phase will also include perimeter fencing, concrete structures, and modern LED street and flood lights. To ensure safety and visibility, reflective markings, traffic signage, and solar-powered road studs will be added.

The Ankleshwar airstrip, developed as part of a greenfield airport project, already boasts a 2,135-metre-long and 45-metre-wide runway, the fifth-longest in Gujarat. Completed earlier this year at a cost of around Rs 105 crore, it is strategically located near Amartpura village, close to National Highway 48, and benefits from the absence of tall buildings in its vicinity, making it ideal for safe flight operations.

First proposed in 1993-94, the long-delayed project gained momentum after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid its foundation stone in 2022.

Gujarat has rapidly emerged as a key hub for aviation infrastructure in India, combining strategic geographic advantages with robust government initiatives to strengthen connectivity and support economic growth.

The state hosts major international airports like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Surat International Airport, Vadodara Airport, and Rajkot Airport, while developing greenfield projects such as Dholera International Airport to cater to future demand.

Gujarat’s airports have seen significant modernisation under the UDAN scheme, with upgraded terminals, extended runways, advanced navigational aids, and enhanced cargo facilities to boost trade and tourism.

--IANS

janvi/dan