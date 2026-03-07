Gujarat: Anand Police secure 100 pc conviction in seven POCSO cases; six get life term

Anand/Gandhinagar, March 7 (IANS) Police in Gujarat's Anand district have secured convictions in all seven cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act between March and December 2024, with six offenders sentenced to life imprisonment and another awarded a 20-year prison term.

Two additional judgments delivered on Friday sentenced the accused in both cases to life imprisonment.

With these verdicts, six of the seven convicted offenders have received life terms along with fines, while the remaining case resulted in a 20-year sentence.

Officials said all the cases involved sexual offences against minors. In each instance, the chargesheet was filed within a maximum of 45 days of the offence being registered.

Courts delivered judgments in most of the cases within eight to nine months, following what police described as a focused and time-bound investigation.

The investigations were conducted under the supervision of Anand Superintendent of Police G.G. Jasani.

The cases were handled by the then Circle Police Inspector of Petlad Division, D.R. Chaudhary, who is currently serving as Police Inspector at Borsad police station, along with his team.

Police said the investigation team adopted a "top to bottom" approach while examining the cases.

Along with conventional investigative procedures, the team used technological tools to strengthen the evidence presented before the court.

Witness statements and panchnamas were recorded through the e-Sakshya application with video documentation so that the evidence remained intact during the judicial process.

Scientific and medical evidence collected with the assistance of the Crime Scene Manager and the Forensic Science Laboratory also played a key role in securing the convictions.

Officials said the combination of prompt investigation, timely filing of charge sheets and the use of scientific evidence contributed to the 100 per cent conviction rate in the seven cases.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi congratulated Police Inspector D.R. Chaudhary and his team for their work in the investigations.

"The preparedness and sensitivity of Gujarat Police further strengthens the confidence of safety among the daughters of the state and their families," Sanghavi said.

He added that the state government follows a policy of zero tolerance towards crimes against women and minors.

“There will be no laxity in cases involving crimes against women and minors, and offenders will face strict action under the law,” he warned.

Officials said the swift investigation and prosecution in the cases reflect the state government’s emphasis on ensuring timely action in crimes involving minors.

