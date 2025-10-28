Gujarat: Anand collector’s unique initiative brings revenue justice closer to people

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) In a remarkable administrative reform, Anand District Collector Praveen Chaudhary has launched a unique initiative allowing revenue-related cases to be heard directly at the taluka headquarters, eliminating the need for people to travel long distances to the district office.

Until recently, residents of Khambhat taluka had to travel nearly 50 kilometres to the district headquarters in Anand to attend hearings for land and revenue disputes. Now, with the district collector himself conducting hearings at local revenue courts, citizens are experiencing a major relief, saving both time and money.

At the Khambhat revenue court, Collector Praveen Chaudhary personally heard several pending cases, marking a significant shift in how justice is delivered at the grassroots level. Locals hailed the move as a long-awaited reform.

Kamlesh Kumar Solanki, a resident of Khambhat taluka, told IANS, “When Collector Praveen Chaudhary visited here, he saw how people were struggling with numerous pending cases. Many had to travel late at night after hearings in Anand. His decision to hold hearings locally has helped us immensely.”

Advocates, too, have welcomed the initiative. B.K. Parmar, a practising lawyer at Khambhat court, said, “This has created a very positive environment. Earlier, both parties and lawyers had to travel far for hearings. Now, it saves time, energy, and expenses — benefiting everyone involved.”

Speaking to IANS, Collector Praveen Chaudhary said that when he took charge of Anand district, there were nearly 2,700 pending land and revenue cases.

“We decided that cases should be heard in the respective talukas where the land lies. The response has been excellent. This has led to faster case disposal — over 900 cases have been resolved in just four months,” he said.

Officials say that by bringing the administration closer to the people, this initiative has not only expedited justice but also restored public faith in local governance.

--IANS

sas/dan