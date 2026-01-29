Gujarat: AMC completes record 8.45 lakh MT of road work ahead of CWG 2030

Ahmedabad, Jan 29 (IANS) Gujarat’s Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has recorded its highest-ever road development output, completing 8.45 lakh metric tons of road work across all seven city zones and road project areas in the current financial year.

The initiative is part of the city’s preparations for the Commonwealth Games 2030, aimed at enhancing urban mobility, traffic management, and commuting efficiency.

Between April 1, 2025, and January 26, 2026, AMC undertook extensive work on major roads, connecting streets, and internal city roads, strengthening the transport network and significantly improving traffic flow.

This is the first time in the corporation’s history that such large-scale road work has been carried out simultaneously across all seven zones.

The breakdown of work completed across zones includes: Central Zone – 30,000 metric tons, East Zone – 1 lakh metric tons, North Zone – 74,000 metric tons, South Zone – 86,000 metric tons, West Zone – 78,000 metric tons, South-West Zone – 44,000 metric tons, and North-West Zone – 1.35 lakh metric tons.

In addition, the Road Project Department completed 2.51 lakh metric tons, bringing the total to 8.45 lakh metric tons.

Over the past five years, AMC has steadily increased road development, completing 5.51 lakh metric tons in 2021–22, 7.45 lakh metric tons in 2022–23, 7.77 lakh metric tons in 2023–24, and 7.60 lakh metric tons in 2024–25.

Work in the current financial year continues in multiple zones, with total output expected to reach approximately 9.50 lakh metric tons by March 31, 2026.

Speaking to IANS, Standing Committee Chairman Devang Dani said, “This is a huge achievement for the corporation. We are consistently focusing on the quality of roads. Not just the surface, but also an emphasis on the drainage system and pipelines. We are focusing on better infrastructure and will definitely increase the budget in the coming times to ensure smooth work.”

Officials highlighted that the enhanced road network is critical to managing visitors, athletes, and logistics vehicles efficiently during international events such as the Commonwealth Games and Olympics in 2036.

By completing this scale of road construction, AMC is aiming to strengthen both the city’s daily commuting facilities and its long-term readiness for international events, while addressing the city’s evolving infrastructure needs.

