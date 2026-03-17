Gujarat allocates Rs 59.14 crore for women-focused ‘pink toilets’

Gandhinagar, March 17 (IANS) Gujarat has allocated Rs 59.14 crore in the 2026-27 state budget for the construction of “pink toilets” for women across urban areas, as part of an expanded push under the 'Nirmal Gujarat 2.0' programme to strengthen sanitation infrastructure and public hygiene.

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The initiative, to be implemented in municipal corporations, municipalities and urban pilgrimage sites, is among four new components introduced under the cleanliness campaign for the upcoming financial year.

The facilities are intended to provide safe, clean and modern sanitation spaces for women in high-footfall urban locations.

The Nirmal Gujarat scheme, launched in 2007 by then chief minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has expanded in scope over the years beyond basic cleanliness drives.

Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Nirmal Gujarat 2.0 was introduced in 2024 with the objective of enhancing public awareness on cleanliness and positioning the state among the leading performers in sanitation.

According to officials, each pink toilet unit will include four standard toilet seats, one seat designed for differently-abled women, a changing room, a baby feeding room and a designated area for a female caretaker.

The facilities are designed to address hygiene, accessibility and safety requirements for women in urban settings.

The provision for pink toilets forms part of a wider allocation of Rs 329.54 crore for the four newly added components under Nirmal Gujarat 2.0.

These include strengthening door-to-door solid waste collection in urban local bodies, construction of women-focused sanitation facilities, improved operation and maintenance of public toilets, and river cleaning initiatives.

Officials stated that the measures are aimed at ensuring 100 per cent door-to-door waste collection in urban areas and facilitating effective implementation of 'Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0' targets.

They added that the operation, maintenance and management of all public toilets in municipal areas will also be strengthened under the programme.

The announcement comes shortly after International Women’s Day was observed globally, with the state government indicating that the decision reflects its continued focus on women’s hygiene, safety and access to essential public amenities.

--IANS

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