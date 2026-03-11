Gujarat: Ahmedabad on ‘yellow alert’ as temperature may touch 41 degrees C

Ahmedabad, March 11 (IANS) Gujarat's Ahmedabad has been placed on a 'yellow alert' by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as temperatures in the city are forecast to rise sharply over the next week, with the mercury likely to touch 41 degrees Celsius and heatwave-like conditions expected on Thursday.

According to the IMD forecast, the city is likely to experience high temperatures between March 12 and 18, with the maximum temperature expected to range between 39 degrees C and 41 degrees C.

Minimum temperatures during this period are likely to remain between 22 degree C and 24 degree C.

The weather department has indicated that the first day of the forecast period may see the highest temperatures, with the mercury likely to reach around 41 degrees C.

Conditions similar to a heatwave may occur on that day. In the following days, temperatures are expected to remain around 39 degrees C to 40 degrees C, with the heat continuing to affect the city.

In response to the forecast, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has activated its 'Heat Action Plan' and implemented several measures aimed at reducing heat-related risks for residents.

Under the plan, oral rehydration solution (ORS) has been made available at all Urban Health Centres, Community Health Centres and Health and Wellness Centres across the city.

ORS packets have also been distributed to anganwadi workers, while ORS counters have been set up at the Ahmedabad Municipal General Hospital.

The hospital has also arranged separate beds for the treatment of patients suffering from heatstroke.

With support from social organisations and non-governmental organisations, more than 350 public water points have been set up across the city, and efforts are ongoing to involve additional organisations in the initiative.

Drinking water facilities have been ensured at all Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) depots, while ORS and drinking water are also available at bus stations under the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS).

Municipal schools have been instructed to take precautions to protect students from heat exposure.

Teachers have been sensitised about heat-related risks, and a water bell system has been introduced in schools, requiring students to drink water at intervals of one and a half hours.

The civic body has also directed that construction and other works being carried out by its engineering department will remain suspended between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. during the summer months, except in unavoidable circumstances.

Public gardens across the city will remain open from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m., and drinking water facilities have been provided at these locations.

ORS packets and drinking water have also been arranged at all shelter homes.

The AMC has appealed to residents to remain hydrated, wear light and loose clothing, and avoid unnecessary outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day, particularly between noon and 4 p.m.

Citizens have also been advised to consume fluids such as lemon water, buttermilk, coconut water or ORS and to avoid beverages that may cause dehydration.

