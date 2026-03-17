Gujarat: Ahmedabad civic body develops Rs 17 crore high-tech crematorium; reduces travel burden

Ahmedabad, March 17 (IANS) A newly built high-tech crematorium in Shilaj, an emerging residential area of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, is expected to improve access to last rites facilities for residents of the surrounding areas.

Read More

The aim is to reduce the need to travel long distances during bereavement.

Built by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) at a cost of Rs 17 crore, the crematorium has been developed with a focus on modern infrastructure and environmental considerations.

The facility includes two CNG-based furnaces and four traditional wood-fired furnaces for cremation.

It also provides parking, waiting and seating areas, and a prayer hall for visitors.

Local residents said the new facility addresses a long-standing gap in the area.

A local resident, Kamlesh, said: "The final resting place that has been built for last rites is very good for the people of this area. Earlier, people here had to travel far for cremation, but now it has been constructed nearby."

Jitendra Patel, another resident, said the infrastructure reflects updated standards.

"A modern crematorium has been built where arrangements for CNG gas and wood furnaces have been made. A cafeteria has been constructed so that people can get tea and coffee facilities. A prayer hall has also been built," he added.

Spread across nearly 12,000 square metres, the crematorium includes dedicated arrangements for storing ashes.

Facilities such as a cafeteria and drinking water have also been provided to assist those arriving from distant locations.

Officials said similar upgrades are planned in five other parts of the city.

Devang Dani, the then chairman of the Standing Committee of the AMC, said: "The crematoriums under the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation are being made modern, as they are recognised as the final resting place. In a moment of grief, when a person is taken to the crematorium, the last rites should be conducted properly. For this, all crematoriums in the city are being modernised."

Located near a lake in Shilaj, the facility is expected to provide a more organised and peaceful environment for grieving families while serving as a model for similar projects in other parts of the city.

--IANS

mys/khz