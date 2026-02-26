Gujarat: Ahmedabad civic body clears Rs 3,000 crore power saving plan

Ahmedabad, Feb 26 (IANS) The Standing Committee of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Thursday approved a series of renewable energy and infrastructure proposals, setting the stage for officials to move towards achieving Net Zero by 2028.

Read More

Addressing the media, Standing Committee Chairman Devang Dani said the Corporation currently spends around Rs 350 crore annually on electricity and has decided to scale up the use of renewable energy to cut costs and reduce dependence on conventional sources.

“To save electricity, we have planned to increase the use of renewable energy. At present, the Municipal Corporation incurs an expenditure of nearly Rs 350 crore on electricity. To reduce this, 43 per cent renewable energy usage is being implemented, and solar panels have been installed on all AMC buildings,” he said.

The committee also approved the use of floating solar projects at civic water bodies, including Kankaria Lake, Sabarmati Riverfront and Lambha Lake. A state government agency has been authorised to undertake the work, following which tenders will be prepared.

Dani said the Corporation aims to secure 100 per cent renewable energy for its operations by 2028, estimating cumulative electricity savings of Rs 3,000 crore. “Efforts are being made to move towards Net Zero by 2028 and to ensure that the Corporation receives 100 per cent renewable energy,” he said.

In the same meeting, budgetary approval was granted for the development of key tourist destinations in coordination with the Heritage Committee.

Dani said a list of sites has been prepared for upgradation to make them more visitor-friendly. The expenditure has been approved by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the state government.

The approved locations include Kankaria Lake, Atal Bridge, Sabarmati Riverfront, Jagannath Temple and Swaminarayan Temple.

At Kankaria Lakefront, new attractions were also cleared. Dani said that additional rides will be installed and a Candy Museum will be developed with an investment of Rs 10 crore.

The Corporation will receive 35 per cent of the revenue generated, and the project is expected to be completed within a year.

A light-and-musical multimedia fountain will also be set up at Kankaria Lakefront at an approved cost of Rs 5.53 crore. The project includes supply, installation, testing and commissioning, a one-year defect liability period and four years of operation and maintenance.

The fountain will combine water jets, music, lighting and visual projections on a water screen. Four theme-based shows of 15 minutes each will be staged after 7 p.m. daily.

The Chairman also outlined summer preparedness measures. Of around 60 fountains in the city, 54 will be made operational shortly, while repair work on the remaining six is underway.

Meetings will be held by March 15 with charitable organisations that provide free drinking water during the summer.

Around six lakh passengers travel daily by AMTS and BRTS services, and from March 15, cold drinking water will be provided at bus stands until the onset of the monsoon in June.

The Corporation’s Garden Department will also water trees across the city using tankers during the peak summer months.

--IANS

mys/dan