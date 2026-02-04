Gujarat advances launch of annual 'Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan'; set to begin from Feb 21

Gandhinagar, Feb 4 (IANS) The Gujarat government said on Wednesday that it will launch its annual water conservation campaign, the Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan, from February 21, starting earlier than in previous years.

The decision aims to accelerate water storage works ahead of the monsoon and strengthen the state's preparedness for the rainy season.

The announcement came after a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar.

Speaking to the media, state government Spokesperson and Minister Jitu Vaghani said, "To ensure that water conservation works are completed swiftly before the monsoon, the Chief Minister has directed that the Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan begin from February. Accordingly, the campaign will commence across the state from February 21."

Minister Vaghani noted that the campaign forms part of a sustained effort by the state government over the past eight years to enhance water availability through coordinated action by multiple departments.

"Under the Chief Minister's guidance, the state government has been undertaking this campaign annually. It is aligned with broader national initiatives launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conserve water and improve storage," he said.

A key focus of this year's drive will be the early deepening of lakes to ensure water can be stored even if the monsoon arrives sooner than expected.

The timing has also been planned around the Holi festival, which falls on March 3, as many labourers travel to their native places during this period.

"Starting the campaign early will help avoid delays in the execution of development works," Minister Vaghani added.

Over the past eight years, the "Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan" has made a significant impact.

Between 2018 and 2025, the campaign has helped store nearly 13,994 million cubic feet of water across Gujarat.

In addition, it has provided employment opportunities worth more than 26 million man-days to labourers involved in the project, supporting both livelihoods and community water security.

With the early launch of this year's campaign, the state government aims to further strengthen water storage infrastructure and ensure adequate supply for both rural and urban areas before the onset of the monsoon.

