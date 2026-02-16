Gujarat: AAP criticises India-US trade deal as budget session begins

Gandhinagar, Feb 16 (IANS) On the first day of the Gujarat Assembly budget session, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders criticised the India‑US trade deal, warning that it could harm farmers, livestock rearers, and small industries in the state and across the country.

Read More

AAP MLA Gopal Italia, speaking outside the assembly, said the central government entered into the agreement “under pressure from the United States.”

He described the deal as “one-sided” and said it would disproportionately benefit the United States while harming domestic producers. “This one-sided trade deal will benefit the US while harming farmers, livestock rearers, and small industries across Gujarat and India,” Italia alleged.

He further elaborated on the terms of the deal, saying: “Earlier, Indian goods faced 0 per cent tax in the US; now an 18 per cent tax will be imposed. India has removed taxes on the import of several US agricultural products.”

Italia warned of potential losses to local producers, stating: “If US products enter our country, it will cause massive losses to our farmers and livestock rearers. If milk and cotton come cheaply from the US, what will happen to the milk and cotton produced by our farmers?”

“The AAP strongly opposes the trade deal made between India and the United States. AAP demands the trade deal be cancelled, keeping in mind the interests of farmers and livestock rearers in Gujarat," he said.

He also highlighted procedural difficulties in raising the issue: “I requested a meeting with the Governor regarding the trade deal issue, but was not granted a time, which I consider unfortunate.”

The comments came as the Gujarat Assembly convened for its budget session, scheduled to run until late March.

Finance Minister Kanu Desai is expected to present the state budget for 2026-27 on Tuesday.

--IANS

mys/skp