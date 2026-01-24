Gujarat: 6 killed, 3 injured in Amirgadh road accident

Banaskantha, Jan 24 (IANS) A major accident on the Iqbalgadh National Highway in Amirgadh in Banaskantha district of Gujarat resulted in the deaths of six people and left three others critically injured on Saturday.
A speeding truck driving on the wrong side collided head-on with the victims’ car.
Officials said the truck struck the car so forcefully that it was crushed and overturned.
Five occupants died at the scene, and the sixth passed away shortly after being rescued.
After the crash, eyewitnesses heard a loud noise and rushed to the scene with nearby motorists to alert authorities.
Emergency medical teams and Amirgadh police arrived shortly after authorities were notified of the accident.
Upon arrival, the three injured were transported immediately to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where doctors confirmed their severe injuries and ongoing observation.
"The collision was serious. The car was mangled, and passengers had no chance to escape," a police officer said.
Another official said the truck driver fled, and a search is underway to apprehend and prosecute them.
The accident caused major traffic delays as authorities cleared the wreckage.
Police used heavy machinery to extricate the deceased before sending the bodies for post-mortem.
Local sources report that wrong-side driving by heavy vehicles is common here and causes fatal accidents.
Outraged residents have demanded immediate, strict enforcement of traffic rules and stepped-up monitoring to halt further tragedies before more lives are lost.
Banaskantha district officials said a formal investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances of the collision, including the truck's speed and direction at the time of impact.
Police are working with nearby districts to track the truck and hold those responsible accountable.
--IANS
ysm/dan