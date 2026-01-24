Gujarat: 6 killed, 3 injured in Amirgadh road accident

Banaskantha, Jan 24 (IANS) A major accident on the Iqbalgadh National Highway in Amirgadh in Banaskantha district of Gujarat resulted in the deaths of six people and left three others critically injured on Saturday. ​

Read More

​A speeding truck driving on the wrong side collided head-on with the victims’ car.​

Officials said the truck struck the car so forcefully that it was crushed and overturned. ​

Five occupants died at the scene, and the sixth passed away shortly after being rescued. ​

After the crash, eyewitnesses heard a loud noise and rushed to the scene with nearby motorists to alert authorities.​

Emergency medical teams and Amirgadh police arrived shortly after authorities were notified of the accident. ​

Upon arrival, the three injured were transported immediately to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where doctors confirmed their severe injuries and ongoing observation.​

"The collision was serious. The car was mangled, and passengers had no chance to escape," a police officer said. ​

Another official said the truck driver fled, and a search is underway to apprehend and prosecute them.​

The accident caused major traffic delays as authorities cleared the wreckage. ​

Police used heavy machinery to extricate the deceased before sending the bodies for post-mortem.​

Local sources report that wrong-side driving by heavy vehicles is common here and causes fatal accidents.​

Outraged residents have demanded immediate, strict enforcement of traffic rules and stepped-up monitoring to halt further tragedies before more lives are lost.​

Banaskantha district officials said a formal investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances of the collision, including the truck's speed and direction at the time of impact. ​

Police are working with nearby districts to track the truck and hold those responsible accountable.

​--IANS

ysm/dan