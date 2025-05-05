Gujarat: 561 new voters added in Kadi and Visavadar Assembly seats

Gandhinagar, May 5 (IANS) As part of the preparations for the upcoming elections, the final electoral rolls for Gujarat’s 24-Kadi (SC) and 87-Visavadar Assembly constituencies have been published on Monday.

The final lists reflect a net increase of 561 voters across the two seats. The by-elections for Gujarat's 24-Kadi (SC) and 87-Visavadar Assembly constituencies are anticipated to be held by the end of July 2025.

These bypolls have been necessitated due to the passing of Kadi MLA Karshanbhai Solanki and the resignation of Visavadar MLA Bhupat Bhayani.

With the recent publication of the final electoral rolls, the Election Commission is expected to announce the official polling dates soon.

According to official figures, the 24-Kadi (SC) constituency in Mehsana district has seen an addition of 376 new voters, comprising 152 males and 224 females, taking the total number of registered voters to 2,89,746.

Meanwhile, in Junagadh’s 87-Visavadar constituency, the final electoral roll now records 2,61,052 voters, with an increase of 185 voters, 24 male, 160 female, and 1 third gender.

This revision exercise was carried out under the Special Summary Revision of the Electoral Roll Programme by the Election Commission of India. The process aimed to include new voters who have turned 18 on or before April 1, 2025, and to ensure the rolls are updated and error-free.

The draft rolls were initially published on April 8, 2025, showing 2,89,370 voters in Kadi and 2,60,867 in Visavadar.

Chief Electoral Officer Hareet Shukla stated that any individual with objections to the decisions made by the Electoral Registration Officer during the revision campaign can file an appeal.

As per Section 24 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and Rule 27 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, such appeals can be submitted to the District Election Officer concerned.

