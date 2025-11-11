Gujarat: 50,963 booth-level officers lead voter mapping drive for 5.08 crore electors

Gandhinagar, Nov 11 (IANS) A total of 50,963 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across Gujarat are actively engaged in the massive voter mapping drive under the state’s Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls.

Within just a few days of the campaign’s launch, over 2.17 crore citizens have already been mapped, while 3.90 crore enumeration forms have been distributed across the state, a testament to the BLOs’ tireless on-ground efforts.

Under the guidance of the Election Commission of India and the leadership of Chief Electoral Officer Harit Shukla, the state’s electoral machinery, including District Election Officers, Deputy DEOs, Electoral Registration Officers, and Assistant EROs, is working in close coordination to ensure smooth progress and accuracy throughout the process, which continues until December 4.

Booth Level Officers form the backbone of this campaign, playing a vital role in distributing enumeration forms, assisting voters in linking or verifying their names and family details, and facilitating the inclusion of new voters. Many officers have visited each household in their assigned areas up to three times to ensure thorough verification.

With Gujarat’s updated electoral roll listing 5.08 crore voters, the ongoing mapping drive utilises a combination of field visits, mobile applications, and online databases.

The exceptional response achieved so far reflects the commitment and diligence of BLOs, who have truly emerged as the flagbearers of India’s democratic process.

The state’s Special Summary Revision Campaign aims to ensure that “no eligible voter is left out, and no ineligible name is included.”

The Special Summary Revision (SSR) of Electoral Rolls is an annual exercise conducted by the Election Commission of India to update and verify the voter list across the country.

During this process, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) visit households to ensure that every eligible citizen is included, errors are corrected, and ineligible or duplicate names are removed.

It allows new voters—especially those who have turned 18 or relocated—to register and ensures that the electoral roll remains accurate and transparent.

This process is crucial for maintaining the integrity of elections, empowering citizens, and strengthening India’s democratic foundation by ensuring that every valid vote counts.

--IANS

janvi/dan