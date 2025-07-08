Gujarat: 30-year-old Sandeep sets world record with 20,000 surya namaskars in 37 hours

Gandhinagar, July 8 (IANS) In an extraordinary display of endurance and discipline, 30-year-old Sandeep from Gujarat has set a world record by performing 20,000 Surya Namaskars in 37 consecutive hours in Motera, Gujarat.

The remarkable feat earned him recognition in international record books, including the USA and London Book of Records, and a congratulatory call from the office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sandeep began his yoga journey at the age of 10, the same year he lost his mother. Since then, he has dedicated his life to the ancient practice, inspired deeply by Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev.

Over the past 15 years, he has honed his skills in yoga and meditation, leading to a series of personal milestones. His journey began with 5,000 Surya Namaskars in 2018, followed by 15,000 in a previous attempt, culminating now in this record-breaking achievement.

“I worked very hard for this. My life has been full of challenges, but also dedication. I practised yoga at home and was deeply inspired by Baba Ramdev. Meditation taught me how to control my mind, and that has helped me reach this level. I have completed six world records so far,” Sandeep told IANS.

Sandeep shared that in preparation for this feat, he followed a strict regimen for six months, consuming only liquids after sunset and abstaining from solid food in the evenings. Despite his accomplishments, he noted that he has yet to receive any financial assistance from the government.

“This is my message to the youth: leave addiction behind and embrace yoga. It can change your life,” he said.

Surya Namaskar, or Sun Salutation, is a dynamic series of 12 powerful yoga postures that offer both physical and mental benefits. Often practised in the early morning on an empty stomach, each round includes two sets of the 12 poses. While there are different variations, yoga experts recommend consistently following one method for optimal results.

Apart from boosting physical fitness and cardiovascular health, Surya Namaskar is also a spiritual practice, offering an opportunity to express gratitude to the sun, the source of life and energy on Earth.

--IANS

jk/dan