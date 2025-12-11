Gujarat: 195 applicants granted Indian citizenship at Ahmedabad camp

Ahmedabad, Dec 11 (IANS) A special citizenship certification camp organised by the Ahmedabad district administration saw 195 people receive Indian citizenship, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Minister of State for Urban Development Darshana Vaghela.

The camp included applicants under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as well as cases registered earlier with the Collector’s office.

Addressing the gathering, Sanghavi struck an emotional chord as he welcomed the recipients with the words: “Muskuraaiye! Ab aap sab Bharat ke nagrik hain.”

He noted that such a large number of people receiving citizenship together is a rare sight in any other state.

“Many who arrived in India years ago after immense suffering have contributed quietly to our nation’s growth. Today is a moment of dignity and security for them,” he said.

Of the 195 certificates issued, 122 were granted under the CAA, while 73 certificates pertained to long-pending applications.

Sanghavi expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for amending citizenship rules to protect minorities facing persecution in neighbouring countries.

He said the CAA has given thousands of displaced families a chance to rebuild their lives with identity, rights, and pride.

He commended the Ahmedabad district administration for its consistent work, noting that citizenship certificates have been issued here since 2017 with “commendable efficiency and sensitivity.”

Minister Darshana Vaghela congratulated the recipients, saying their long-awaited aspirations were being fulfilled.

“India embodies the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Today, we welcome you into the Indian family,” she said.

She praised the central government for recognising the struggles of persecuted communities and providing a humane solution through the CAA. Several beneficiaries shared emotional testimonies.

Maheshkumar Purohit, a gynaecologist who arrived in India in 1956, recalled years of uncertainty. He said he only realised he was not an Indian citizen when he applied for a passport. After several failed attempts, he finally obtained citizenship in April 2025 under the CAA and was able to visit his daughter abroad for the first time.

Engineer Pooja Abhimanyu described the certificate as “not a piece of paper, but everything.” She thanked the government for enabling families like hers to live with dignity and security.

Naroda MLA Payal Kukrani said persecuted minorities across borders have suffered for generations, and the CAA ensures they receive rights and protection in India. She urged the new citizens to contribute to the nation’s unity and progress.

Census Director Sujal Mayatra briefed the gathering on provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955, and the processes followed under the updated rules. The event saw the presence of Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, MLAs, District Collector Sujit Kumar, District Development Officer Videh Khare, senior officials, social organisations, community representatives, and a large number of citizens.

