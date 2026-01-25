Gujarat: 16 police officers to receive President’s Medals on R-Day

New Delhi/Gandhinagar, Jan 25 (IANS) The Union Home Ministry on Sunday announced that 16 officers and personnel of the Gujarat Police Force will be conferred with police service medals on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26, in recognition of their distinguished and meritorious service.

The awards will be presented by the President Droupadi Murmu as part of the national Republic Day honours.

As per the official list released, two senior officers from the Gujarat cadre of the Indian Police Service (IPS) have been selected for the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), one of the highest service honours in policing.

The remaining 14 awardees will receive the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) for their dedication and sustained contribution to public duty.

The President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service will be awarded to Nipuna Torawane, IPS, Additional Director General of Police and currently serving as Additional Chief Secretary in the Home Department of the Gujarat government, and S. S. Raghuvanshi, IPS.

The two officers have been recognised for their exceptional service record and leadership in key policing and administrative assignments.

The 14 recipients of the Police Medal for Meritorious Service include officers and personnel from a wide range of units within the Gujarat Police.

Those selected represent the Intelligence Wing, State Monitoring Cell, Prisons Department, Motor Transport Wing, coastal security units, city police forces in Ahmedabad, Surat and Rajkot, as well as the State Reserve Police Force.

The awardees span ranks from senior officers to constables, highlighting contributions at both supervisory and operational levels.

Officials said the honours have been granted for exemplary performance in areas such as counter-terrorism, intelligence operations, crime prevention, disaster management, prison reforms and maintenance of law and order.

Several of the recipients have carried out their duties in difficult and high-pressure situations, often with limited resources, earning recognition at the national level.

DGP Dr K. L. N. Rao congratulated all the medal recipients and said the announcement reflected the professionalism and dedication of the Gujarat Police Force.

"The awards would serve as motivation for personnel across the state to continue serving the public with commitment and integrity," he said.

The Gujarat Home Department has also extended its congratulations to the awardees.

