Gujarat: 100 additional appointments daily at Ahmedabad Passport Office to reduce waiting times​

Ahmedabad, Feb 3 (IANS) The Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Ahmedabad has introduced a range of measures to improve access, efficiency and transparency for passport applicants, with the changes coming into effect from January 1.​

The steps include an increase in daily online appointments and the introduction of fixed walk-in hours for enquiries and document submissions.​

Speaking to IANS, Regional Passport Officer Abhijeet Shukla said that the office has begun offering 100 additional online appointments every working day.​

“The objective is to reduce waiting time for applicants and make the passport process smoother and more convenient,” Shukla said.​

He added that the initiative was part of a broader effort to address long-standing concerns related to appointment availability. In addition to the expanded appointment slots, the RPO has introduced a walk-in facility at its Gulbai Tekra office.​

Applicants can now visit the office without any prior online appointment every Monday and Wednesday between 10 am and 1 pm, excluding holidays, to seek information or submit documents.​

“Applicants who need immediate guidance or have pending document-related issues can now approach the office directly during these hours,” Shukla said.​

Officials said further improvements have been implemented under Passport Seva Programme 2.0, which has helped speed up the processing of applications and reduce overall waiting periods.​

According to the RPO, the upgraded system has also contributed to better crowd management within the office, easing congestion during peak hours.​

Passport applicants have welcomed the changes. Keyur Patel, a passport applicant from Ahmedabad who recently renewed his document, said the experience was noticeably better than before.​

“I have renewed my passport. The process has now become very easy and fast, and transparent,” he said. Patel also praised the staff at the office, adding, “The staff here is very cooperative and always answers our queries.”​

Another applicant, Kiritsinh Parmar, said securing an appointment had earlier been a major challenge. “Earlier, it was very difficult to get an appointment, and they had to wait for a long time for their passports. Now the process has become much easier,” he said.​

For applicants who are unable to visit the office in person, the RPO has also strengthened alternative communication channels.​

Enquiries and application status updates can be obtained through a dedicated telephone line, email and social media handles.​

Officials said applicants visiting the office must carry all required original documents to ensure their cases can be addressed promptly.​

The RPO said the citizen-focused measures are expected to continue improving the overall passport application experience in Ahmedabad.​

--IANS

mys/dan