Guj minister directs full digitisation of charity commissioner's office to ensure transparency

Gandhinagar, Oct 30 (IANS) Gujarat Minister of State for Law and Justice Kaushik Vekariya has issued clear directives to make all operations of the Charity Commissioner's Office and its subordinate offices mandatory online. The move is intended to streamline the department’s functioning and bring greater accountability to public service delivery.

During a detailed review meeting with senior officials of the Law Department, the Minister focused on strengthening the administration and modernisation of the Charity Commissioner’s Office. To ensure swift implementation of the digital transition, Vekariya has instructed the immediate allocation of 35 additional computers for departmental use.

To further boost efficiency, the Minister announced a significant expansion in manpower. He directed that the current sanctioned staff of 38 accountants/inspectors be tripled in the next budget provision, while the number of Deputy Charity Commissioners be increased from 8 to 12.

Additionally, recognising the need for improved mobility for field inspections, the Minister ordered the inclusion of a dedicated vehicle provision for officers and inspectors in the upcoming state budget. In a key administrative decision, Vekariya also approved a reform concerning eligibility criteria for the post of Joint Commissioner, allowing service tenure as Deputy Charity Commissioner to be counted continuously for promotion consideration.

These directives, aimed at modernizing the Charity Commissioner’s Office, mark a significant step toward strengthening governance, improving service delivery, and ensuring greater efficiency within the Law and Justice Department’s administrative framework.

The Charity Commissioner’s Office in Gujarat plays a crucial role in regulating and supervising public trusts, charitable institutions, and societies across the state. It ensures transparency, accountability, and lawful management of charitable assets and donations under the Bombay Public Trusts Act, 1950 (applicable to Gujarat).

The office is responsible for the registration of trusts, auditing of their accounts, investigation of mismanagement or misuse of funds, and providing guidance on governance and compliance. It also facilitates dispute resolution, ensures that charitable properties are used for their intended purposes, and oversees welfare-oriented activities benefiting education, health, and social causes.

