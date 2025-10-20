Guj CM Patel extends Diwali greetings, urges Gujaratis to embrace ‘Vocal for Local’ spirit

Gandhinagar, Oct 20 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday extended his Diwali and Vikram Samvat 2082 New Year greetings to citizens across the state and to Gujarati families around the world.

Wishing prosperity and progress for all, he expressed hope that the coming year would bring renewed enthusiasm, collective growth, and continued development for the people of Gujarat.

In his festive message, the Chief Minister said: “The festival of lights inspires us to move from darkness to light. Guided by this spirit, Gujarat continues its upward march of progress under the vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.”

CM Patel appealed to citizens to celebrate the festivals by supporting local artisans, traders, and entrepreneurs.

He urged every household to take a pledge for ‘Har Ghar Swadeshi, Ghar Ghar Swadeshi’ and to strengthen the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign, carrying forward the message of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India).

Referring to the recent fiscal reforms announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said the ‘Next Gen GST Reforms’ have brought a “double bonus of happiness” this Diwali by making business processes easier and accelerating India’s pace of development.

“With these reforms, Gujarat is scaling new heights of prosperity,” he added.

CM Patel reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the ‘Viksit Gujarat @2047’ vision in alignment with the Prime Minister’s goal of making India a developed nation by 2047.

He said the state’s ‘Agenda for 2035’ outlines a roadmap for holistic growth across sectors — from infrastructure and education to industry and innovation.

Highlighting Gujarat’s growing stature as the country’s growth engine, the Chief Minister said the upcoming 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad will mark another proud milestone for the state.

“On this festival of light, I wish that Gujarat’s culture, development, and dynamism continue to inspire the entire nation,” he said.

Concluding his message, CM Patel conveyed his best wishes for the new year, expressing confidence that Vikram Samvat 2082 will further accelerate Gujarat’s journey of progress and strengthen the collective resolve to build a prosperous, self-reliant India.

--IANS

janvi/pgh