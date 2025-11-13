Guj CM and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurate Ahmedabad book and food fests

Ahmedabad, Nov 13 (IANS) Ahmedabad witnessed a grand confluence of literature, culture, and cuisine on Thursday as Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Ahmedabad International Book Festival 2025 and Food for Thought Fest at the Sabarmati Riverfront Event Centre.

The event, held in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, began with floral tributes to Bharat Mata and the rendition of Navo Bharat @150.

In a symbolic gesture of self-reliance, the Chief Minister, along with other dignitaries, took an oath to promote the spirit of Swadeshi. Patel also signed a special canvas, declaring Ahmedabad’s readiness to host the Commonwealth Games 2030 -- calling it a moment of pride for Gujarat.

The Chief Minister unveiled the coffee table book Mission for Million Trees and visited various educational and literary zones, including the National Book Trust of India’s pavilion.

The highlight of the evening included the release of Barrister Patel, a book dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th birth anniversary, authored by Indian-American writer Jay Patel and co-written by filmmaker Abhishek Dudhaiya.

At the Food for Thought Fest 2025, Patel visited the Spiritual Pavilion, met saints and spiritual leaders, and lauded India’s diverse food heritage that blends taste with tradition.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, ministers Praduman Vaja, Darshana Vaghela, and Rivaba Jadeja, MPs Narhari Amin and Dinesh Makwana, AMC Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, and several dignitaries, writers, and students attended the event.

Both festivals will remain open to the public with free entry upon registration. The Ahmedabad International Book Festival 2025, jointly organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and the National Book Trust of India under the Vanche Gujarat 2.0 initiative, will be held from November 13 to 23.

The festival will feature dedicated zones for children, literature, and inter-school competitions, including storytelling, impromptu speeches, and creative workshops.

Cultural evenings will host performances by Kirtidan Gadhvi, Ankit Trivedi, and a grand mushaira, alongside interactive sessions with noted personalities like Gurcharan Das, Nitin Sethi, and Kulpreet Yadav. Running from November 13 to 16, the Food for Thought Fest 2025 will celebrate South Asian vegetarian cuisine and culinary innovation.

--IANS

janvi/skp