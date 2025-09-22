‘GST Savings Festival’ begins today, BJP MPs to promote new tax rates across markets

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) In a massive public outreach campaign to highlight the benefits of the newly implemented Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, the BJP has launched a week-long nationwide initiative titled the ‘GST Savings Festival’.

Beginning Monday, and continuing through September 29, all BJP Members of Parliament (MPs) and party workers have been directed to visit local markets in their respective constituencies to promote the new GST rates and create a festive atmosphere.

The initiative coincides with the rollout of GST 2.0, a major revamp of the tax system that introduces a simplified two-slab structure and reduces GST on over 375 items, including several daily-use goods.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the launch of this nationwide "GST Utsav" during his address on Sunday, calling it a “festival of savings” for every Indian.

As part of the campaign, BJP MPs and party workers will conduct morning and evening padyatras (foot marches) in one market area each day. During these walks, they will visit shops, greet shopkeepers with flowers, and extend festive greetings for the Navratri season. MPs will also distribute specially designed placards bearing the slogans, “Say it with pride, this is Swadeshi” or “Say it with pride, this is Made in India”, encouraging shopkeepers to display them prominently.

In addition to spreading awareness about the new GST benefits, the campaign also ties in with a parallel ‘Swadeshi Campaign’, promoting Indian-made products and self-reliance. Banners with the Swadeshi slogan will be carried during marches, and placards will be produced in regional languages with a standardized design nationwide.

The party leadership has instructed all MPs to submit reports of their outreach efforts to both the state and central offices.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi emphasised that the GST reforms are designed to benefit the poor, middle class, MSMEs, women, and youth, and will bring significant savings to household budgets. “From tomorrow, you will be able to buy your favourite items with ease. This is like a GST saving festival for every Indian,” he said.

The new GST rates, which come into effect on Monday, are expected to make a wide range of products, from food and snacks to medicines and household goods, more affordable for consumers, while simplifying compliance for businesses.

