GST reforms will boost economy, create new jobs: BJP leader Zafar Islam

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam on Monday said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms by the Central government will give a major boost to the country's economy, adding the trade sector will benefit greatly, which will create new jobs and the burden on the common people will be reduced.

Zafar Islam said that when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, the economy was in deep trouble because of the previous UPA government. He said that there were no signs of growth, policy paralysis, corruption and prices were skyrocketing. The process of tax collection was complicated and not transparent.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has given a boost to such a weak economy. From being one of the five most fragile economies, the Indian economy today is among one of the ‘top five’ economies in the world. This is the success of PM Modi-led government. The recent GST reforms will further boost the economy. The common man and the middle class, their basic needs and aspirations are at the centre of GST reforms. The easing of GST rates will benefit the economy in the long run and also help in keeping inflation under control,” he said.

According to the BJP leader, the GST rate reduction will greatly benefit the people of every state, no matter whichever government is in power. "Every family there, the poor and the middle class, all entrepreneurs, big and small, every trader and businessperson, will benefit greatly," he said.

He pointed out that the Congress had made a sarcastic comment over the GST reforms by saying that both the words Bidi and Bihar start with the letter 'B'.

He slammed Congress for engaging in such low-level politics.

“The Congress has developed a dirty habit of bringing politics in every issue. Let them keep on doing this dirty politics. PM Modi-led government will continue to pursue development politics for the benefit of all sections of the people,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the BJP claimed that the National Democratic Alliance will win the Vice Presidential election and the UPA will be totally knocked out.

“UPA’s MPs are also fed up with Rahul Gandhi's immature politics and the UPA is facing the danger of cross-voting. UPA and Rahul Gandhi need to be most careful. Therefore, Sanjay Raut should advise Rahul Gandhi to be cautious,” said BJP media head Navnath Ban on Monday.

--IANS

sj/pgh