GST reform a historic step towards Viksit Bharat 2047: Piyush Goyal

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday that GST reform is an important milestone in the journey of self-reliant India and Viksit Bharat 2047.

Minister Goyal credited the Prime Minister for the transformative and historic reforms in GST, saying that he always prioritises the positive politics of development, while the people do not accept the negative politics and ideology of the opposition.

“Prime Minister Modi gave two big gifts to improve the living standards of the middle class and lower middle class, namely income tax exemption and GST reforms. PM had promised GST reforms on August 15, and it was implemented before the Navratri festival, giving relief to the common people and strengthening the economy,” said the minister at a press conference here.

He expressed that the GST reforms will give momentum to the economy and increase the purchasing power of consumers, increase the pace of trade, increase the production of industries and investment and promote employment generation. These reforms will provide relief to farmers, micro, small and medium enterprises, women, youth, small traders and the middle class.

Goyal added that health services will also become more affordable. He also appealed to the industries to pass on the full benefits of these reforms to the consumers.

He pointed out that the visionary leadership of “our beloved Prime Minister” Narendra Modi, a self-reliant, strong India, has been created. The country needs decisive leadership like Prime Minister Narendra Modi to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

“PM Modi, who dedicated 24 years to public service, worked selflessly. He is a popular leader all over the world, raised the prestige of India and Indians in the world, and he is the most honoured person in the world and has received more than 27 highest honours from different countries,” said Minister Goyal.

“A sensitive leader like PM Modi consistently gave priority to the welfare of four groups - the poor, youth, women and farmers. He worked day and night for the empowerment of the deprived and poor sections and took many schemes and decisions for the welfare of the poor. Today, on his birthday, the Prime Minister dedicated the month-long 'Swasth Nari, Sasakth Parivar' programme to the nation from the holy land of Madhya Pradesh with the aim of providing quality health care for women and children across the country,” he added.

Giving priority to the comprehensive development of the country, the Prime Minister preserved the rich heritage of the country and promoted the development of the North-Eastern regions by adopting the 'Act East' policy, he said.

Minister Goyal also said that the BJP is implementing a 'Seva Pandharvada' initiative across the country on the occasion of PM’s birthday. “Under this campaign, which will continue till October 2, BJP will organise many public service programmes like blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, health check-up camps, tree plantation and exhibitions across the country,” he added.

