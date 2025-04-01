GST collections for March 2025 surge 9.9% to reach Rs 1.96 lakh crore

New Delhi: The Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for March 2025 stayed at Rs 19,56,034 crore (Rs 1.96 lakh crore), surging 9.9 per cent, according to the government data released on Tuesday.

The data revealed that the collections in the month of March collections were 6.8 per cent higher than Rs 1.84 lakh crore recorded in the previous month.

The GST collections for the month of February rose by 9.1 per cent to Rs 183,646 crore.

According to the data, the Gross GST revenue in last month included Rs 38,100 crore from Central GST, whereas the State GST stood at Rs 49,900 crore while Rs 95,900 crore came from Integrated GST.

As per the data, Rs 12,300 crore were collected from compensation cess.

The data shows that the February, in comparision, witnessed Central GST collections standing at Rs 35,204 crore while State GST stood at Rs 43,704 crore.

The integrated GST at Rs 90,870 crore, and compensation cess stood at Rs 13,868 crore.

The recent GST collections reflects a positive trajectory for India's economy, underscoring robust domestic consumption and buoyant import activity. The figures bode well for the country's fiscal health and economic recovery efforts, signalling resilience amidst global uncertainties.

The Goods and Services Tax was introduced in the country with effect from July 1, 2017, and states were assured compensation for loss of any revenue arising on account of the implementation of GST.

The GST Council, a federal body comprising the Union Finance Minister as its Chairman and Finance Ministers of all States as members, has played its part in the forum. The latest meeting of the GST Council was held on December 21 at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Hair oil, toothpaste, soap; detergents and washing powder, wheat; rice; curd, lassi, buttermilk; wristwatches, TV up to 32 inches; refrigerators; washing machines, mobile phones, are among key items on which GST rates have been slashed substantially, or for some kept at zero, benefiting people. From time to time, the list is being revised with the approval of the Council. (ANI)