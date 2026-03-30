GRSE delivers three warships to Navy on single day

Kolkata, March 30 (IANS) Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) delivered three frontline naval platforms, including the advanced guided missile frigate Dunagiri, to the Indian Navy on Monday.

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The other warships were the Survey Vessel (Large) Sanshodhak, and Agray, an Anti- Submarine Shallow Water Craft.

This first-of-its-kind achievement of GRSE's to deliver three warships together underscores the shipyard's strengthened execution capabilities, enhanced production capacity, and its ability to deliver multiple complex Naval platforms within aligned timelines, further reinforcing its commitment to efficiency and operational excellence, a senior official said.

With the delivery of Dunagiri, Sanshodhak, and Agray, GRSE has reached the milestone of building 118 warships, including 80 delivered to the Indian Navy. The deliveries of the Dunagiri and Agray were formally accepted on behalf of the Indian Navy by Rear Admiral Gautam Marwah, CSO (Tech), Eastern Naval Command.

Cmde Shishir Dixit took charge of the 4th Survey Vessel (Large), Sanshodhak.

Dunagiri, the second Advanced Guided-Missile Frigate built by GRSE under Project 17A, represents a significant advancement in indigenous warship design and construction.

Launched on July 15, 2022, by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the warship is among the most sophisticated platforms built by GRSE. Powered by a combination of diesel engines and gas turbines, it offers superior speed, endurance, and operational flexibility.

The 149-metre-long, 6,670-tonne guided-missile frigate is equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, including advanced missile systems, modern AESA radar, and an integrated combat management system, enabling multi-dimensional operations across air, surface, and sub-surface domains.

Equipped with BrahMos anti-ship and land-attack cruise missiles, along with advanced defence systems, Dunagiri represents a significant leap in naval strike and defensive capabilities.

Sanshodhak, the last of the four Survey Vessels (Large) built by GRSE, represents a key addition to the Indian Navy’s hydrographic and survey capabilities.

Launched on June 13, 2023, the 110-metre-long vessel is equipped with advanced systems for conducting full-scale coastal and deep-water hydrographic surveys, including port and harbour approaches, navigation channels, and maritime limits. It is also capable of collecting oceanographic and geographical data for defence applications.

In addition to its primary survey role, the vessel can support helicopter operations, participate in low-intensity combat, function as a hospital ship, and undertake Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions. Powered by marine diesel engines and fitted with bow and stern thrusters for enhanced manoeuvrability at low speeds, the vessel is ideally suited for precise survey operations.

Agray, the fourth of the eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASW-SWCs) being built by GRSE, was launched on March 13, 2024.

The approximately 77.6-meter-long warship is designed for operations in coastal waters. These vessels are capable of full-scale sub-surface surveillance, search and attack missions, as well as coordinated operations with aircraft. The warship is equipped with a Combat Management System and is armed with lightweight torpedoes and anti-submarine warfare rockets.

With approximately 88% indigenous content, Agray is also fitted with a 30 mm Naval Surface Gun - also built by GRSE - further reinforcing indigenous capabilities. Engineered for agility and precision, the vessel is powered by marine diesel engines coupled with waterjets, enabling high manoeuvrability. With a shallow draught of about 2.7 metres, it is ideally suited for operations in littoral waters.

GRSE is currently constructing multiple warships, including one Project 17A Advanced Stealth Frigate, four ASW-SWCs, and four Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels. In addition, the shipyard is building 30 other vessels, of which 13 are export platforms. GRSE is also in the advanced stages of concluding a prestigious contract for the construction of five Next Generation Corvettes.

--IANS

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