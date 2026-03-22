Group 'looting Punjab' has taken control of govt: BJP

Chandigarh, March 22 (IANS) Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar on Sunday alleged that a group “looting the state has taken control of the government”.

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He was speaking to the media before heading to gherao the Chief Minister’s residence here in connection with the demand for justice in the case of Amritsar Divisional Manager Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, who allegedly died by suicide after being distressed over alleged corruption involving AAP Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.

Along with Opposition parties, the BJP gheraoed the Chief Minister’s residence, where the Chandigarh Police made arrests. It was also decided that on March 23, protests would be held at all district headquarters against the government, and state President Jakhar himself would participate in a district-level protest in Patiala.

Speaking on the occasion, Jakhar said earlier the AAP government was only “looting”, but now it has started “killing the people of Punjab”. He alleged that people coming from Delhi are exploiting and looting Punjab bit by bit.

He said the government “is a burden on Punjab” and that the Chief Minister has no moral right to remain in office.

He further said that after strong public opposition, the government was forced last night to register a case against the minister, but no arrest has been made yet. He expressed that there is no hope of justice from this government and demanded that the case be investigated by the CBI.

Jakhar also alleged that under the guise of “extreme honesty”, extremely dishonest people have captured power in Punjab and are openly looting the state. He claimed that this is not a Cabinet of ministers but a group like “gangsters that is looting Punjab by all means”.

He also said that the silence of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal “raises questions”, alleging that these individuals were working as “earning agents” for the top leadership of the party.

He concluded by stating that the BJP will not remain silent and will continue its struggle until justice is delivered to the deceased officer’s family.

--IANS

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