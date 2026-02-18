Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation launches app to streamline civic services

Hyderabad, Feb 18 (IANS) The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched MyCUREApp, an upgraded and integrated digital platform aimed at streamlining civic services and accelerating grievance redressal across the city.

Read More

The app enables residents to lodge complaints related to sanitation, streetlights, roads, drainage, town planning, and other civic issues, while allowing them to monitor the status of their grievances in real time.

Officials termed it a significant step towards digitised and citizen-centric urban governance.

The newly introduced MyCURE App replaces the earlier MyGHMC application and brings all civic grievance services under a single, unified interface.

Designed to offer improved usability, real-time tracking, and enhanced monitoring mechanisms, the platform seeks to ensure faster resolution of complaints while promoting transparency and accountability in municipal administration, the GHMC said.

Officials stated that the application has been developed in alignment with the broader urban governance reforms under the CURE framework, with a focus on responsive service delivery and digital efficiency.

According to GHMC authorities, the platform strengthens backend monitoring by integrating field-level workflows with supervisory oversight, thereby reducing response time and improving coordination among departments. The system also facilitates data-driven decision-making and performance evaluation through centralised dashboards.

The civic body described the MyCURE App as a “one-stop digital solution” that consolidates citizen services into a seamless experience, eliminating the need for multiple platforms or physical visits to municipal offices.

Citizens have been encouraged to download the application and actively participate in strengthening urban governance by promptly registering civic issues for swift and transparent resolution.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao has directed the officials to give top priority to cleanliness within the limits of Greater Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporations.

As per the instructions of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Chief Secretary held a review meeting with the concerned officials at the State Secretariat. The officials explained to him through a power point presentation about the steps taken so far on city cleanliness.

The Chief Secretary comprehensively examined the cleanliness, garbage collection policy, hygiene measures and measures taken for public health protection.

He directed ordered that the details should be included in the dashboard from time to time.

GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan said that 4500 clean autos are collecting garbage from house to house within the limits of GHMC and a total of 18 thousand 557 people are working in the sanitation department.

He said that 7800 tons of garbage is collected daily in the city limits.

--IANS

ms/pgh