'Great Step': RJD's Manoj Jha lauds Centre’s all-party delegations initiative on Op Sindoor

Patna, May 23 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha on Friday welcomed the Centre’s initiative to send all-party delegations abroad to project a united front against terrorism, calling it a “great step” toward national solidarity. However, he also emphasised that the structure and execution of the initiative could have been more inclusive.

Speaking with IANS, Jha reflected on the current political atmosphere in India, noting a deterioration in democratic dialogue over the past decade.

"In the last ten to eleven years, the spirit of constructive competition between political parties has been lost. Hostility has replaced healthy debate. This is a great initiative by the Centre, but its design could have been more thoughtful," he said.

Jha expressed his belief that true unity could have been better demonstrated with more direct communication.

“If Prime Minister Narendra Modi had personally reached out - calling Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, M.K. Stalin, Mamata Banerjee, and other Opposition leaders, it would have sent a stronger message. This is a goodwill mission, and it should reflect India’s secular and united spirit, especially in the face of terrorism," he added.

The RJD Rajya Sabha member stressed the importance of conveying to the international community that terrorism targeting India often originates from across the border.

"Many countries we’ve supported in the past have not stood with us in difficult times. It’s crucial they understand the implications of silence or inaction," he said.

Jha revealed that he has written to the Prime Minister requesting a special session of Parliament to discuss this matter comprehensively.

“There was an attempt to stoke communal tensions during the recent Pahalgam attack, but the spirit of this country defeated that conspiracy. We now need to foster goodwill at home as well, to break down barriers between communities and individuals,” he told IANS.

Reacting to Prime Minister Modi’s statement on Operation Sindoor, in which Modi said Pakistan was made to "kneel" and said that his mind is cool but blood runs hot... Sindoor flows in my veins", Jha offered a more measured perspective.

"I salute the bravery and precision of our armed forces. The entire nation mourns the loss of Pahalgam; people feel a personal connection to the fallen soldiers. Every day, Bihar receives the bodies of its brave sons. We all pay our respects, but the grief is too deep to erase,” he said.

However, Jha cautioned against divisive rhetoric.

“In moments like this, we should unite as a nation, not fragment it. The Prime Minister is for all citizens and must avoid creating divisions. National sentiment transcends political lines,” he said.

He added that it would have been better if Prime Minister Modi had addressed US President Donald Trump's remarks during his speech in Bikaner.

"Many people are upset. A message could have been sent to Trump, questioning his stance - suggesting we are doing all the work, yet he's acting like he is supreme. His comment about silencing both sides through business power was inappropriate. The Prime Minister should have responded. Governments may change, but the spirit of the nation must remain united," Jha contended.

