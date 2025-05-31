Great protector of India's heritage: PM Modi hails Ahilyabai Holkar's legacy in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, May 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday participated in the Devi Ahilyabai Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, marking the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, the revered ruler of Malwa.

The occasion served both as a tribute to her enduring legacy and a platform for launching critical development projects across the state.

During the event, the Prime Minister paid heartfelt homage to Ahilyabai Holkar, calling her a "great protector" of India's cultural and spiritual heritage.

"Devi Ahilyabai used to say that the true meaning of governance is to serve the people and improve their lives. Today's programme takes her thoughts forward," he said, addressing a large gathering that included Self-Help Group members, Anganwadi workers, and beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna scheme.

PM Modi recalled Ahilyabai's historical role at a time when India was under colonial oppression and said, "Three hundred years ago, when the country was in the shackles of slavery, she performed such great deeds that generations to come will continue to speak of them. Lokmata Ahilyabai never considered service to God and service to people as separate."

He praised her model of governance, citing her efforts in promoting agriculture, rural industries, and canal networks at a time when such development was rare.

"Devi Ahilyabai was a great protector of India's heritage. When the country's culture was being attacked in our temples, our pilgrimage places, Lokmata took the initiative to protect them," the Prime Minister stated.

"If you visit Kashi Vishwanath Mahadev today, you will also find a statue of Devi Ahilyabai there. She adopted an excellent model of governance that prioritised the poor and the marginalised. To promote employment and entrepreneurship, she launched numerous schemes. She encouraged agriculture, forest-based cottage industries, and handicrafts. To boost farming, she developed a network of small canals. Imagine, this was three hundred years ago," he said.

On this historic occasion, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for major infrastructure projects aimed at accelerating development in Madhya Pradesh.

These included the Indore Metro Rail, redevelopment of Kshipra Ghat in Ujjain, and new airports in Satna and Datia.

The launch of the Indore Metro marked a major milestone for the city, known for its top-ranking cleanliness. The first phase of the metro spans six kilometres from Gandhi Nagar Depot to Station Number Three, with free rides available for a week. The full 31-kilometre line is expected to boost public transport and reduce environmental impact.

"Today, the Indore Metro has started, and Datia and Satna are now connected by air services. These projects will enhance facilities in Madhya Pradesh, accelerate development, and create many new employment opportunities," said the Prime Minister.

Born on May 31, 1725, in Chondi, Maharashtra, Ahilyabai Holkar rose to power after the deaths of her husband and son. She ruled the Holkar state of Indore for nearly 30 years, earning the title 'Philosopher Queen of Malwa' for her visionary governance, social reforms, and revival of Hindu pilgrimage sites.

--IANS

sd/rad