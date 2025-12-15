Grateful nation can't forget Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's unparalleled contribution, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 75th death anniversary, lauding his "unparalleled contribution" and "dedication" to binding the nation into a "single thread".

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, born on October 31, 1875, is celebrated as India's 'Iron Man' for his key role in uniting over 560 princely states into the Indian Union after Independence, serving as the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister. He also established modern civil services, cementing India's political integration and national unity.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "My respectful salutations to the Iron Man, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on his 75th death anniversary. He dedicated his life to weaving the country into a single thread. The grateful nation can never forget his unparalleled contribution to the creation of an undivided and strong Bharatvarsha."

Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, calling him a "key leader in the freedom struggle" alongside Mahatma Gandhi. He said that Patel's "strong resolve and administrative skills" earned him immense respect as a "founding father of modern India".

"Sardar Sahab unified a fragmented, independent India into a strong nation despite numerous adverse circumstances. As the country's first Home Minister, he made the protection of Mother India, internal stability, and the establishment of peace the goal of his life," Shah posted on X.

"By reviving the cooperative movement and laying the foundation of a self-reliant India through the self-reliance of women and farmers, Sardar Sahab will continue to guide us all like a pole star on the path of nation first," he added.

As the first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was instrumental in nation-building, managing internal security, and establishing the foundation for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

A close follower of Gandhi, he led major movements like the Kheda Satyagraha and the Quit India Movement, mobilising masses with powerful oratory and leadership.

Meanwhile, since India is marking the 150th birth anniversary (known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas) of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Centre announced year-long celebrations in his honour, featuring cultural events, unity runs, and tributes to the "Iron Man of India".

--IANS

sd/