Grateful nation can't forget her sacrifice, struggle: PM Modi pays tributes to Rani Lakshmibai

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Rani Lakshmibai on her birth anniversary, stating that her sacrifice and struggle for the protection of the nation's pride will never be forgotten.

Rani Lakshmibai was a prominent figure in the Rebellion of 1857. She served as the queen consort of the princely state of Jhansi from 1843 to 1853. After the conflict began, she took on a leadership role and fought in several battles against the British.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "A respectful tribute to Maa Bharti's immortal warrior queen, Rani Lakshmibai, on her birth anniversary. The story of her bravery and valour in the first war of independence still fills the hearts of the countrymen with zeal and passion today."

"A grateful nation can never forget her sacrifice and struggle for the protection of the pride of the motherland," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage to the warrior queen and posted on X, "Rani Lakshmibai Ji, who made the protection of the motherland the supreme purpose of her life, played an unforgettable role in shaping the revolution of 1857 with her foresight."

"With her valour, extraordinary courage, and bravery, she challenged the British from their diplomacy to the battlefields. Every citizen of the country should certainly read her saga of heroism and draw inspiration from her sacrifice and dedication to the motherland," he added.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also took to social media and paid tributes to Rani Lakshmibai, stating, "On the birth anniversary of the great warrior queen Rani Lakshmibai, the epitome of indomitable courage, patriotism, and self-respect, I offer millions of salutations."

"You united the entire country for the cause of freedom through your all-out struggle against the British on the battlefield and gave a new direction to the revolution of 1857. Your heroic life is exemplary for all of us," he added.

--IANS

sd/dpb